We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
G3 Smartphone with Quad HD Display
All Spec
BASIC SPECIFICATION
-
Phone Type
Bar
-
RF Band
2G (GSM/EDGE), 3G (HSPA+42Mbps/HSPA+21Mbps), LTE (SVLTE, CSFB, CA, VoLTE RCS, MIMO)
-
Operating System
Android 4.4 (KitKat)
-
Battery Capacity (mAh)
3,000mAh / Replaceable / Wireless Charging
-
Chipset
Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ with 2.46 GHz Quad-Core Processor
ADVANCED FEATURES
-
Video Camera
Yes
-
Built-In Camera
Yes
-
Camera Resolution (MP)
13MP
-
Voice recording
Yes
-
NFC
Yes
-
Camera Resolution (MP)
13
-
Internal Memory
2GB RAM (16GB eMMC)
-
External Memory
Micro SD (up to 128GB | 2TB capable)
-
Glonass
Yes
-
A-GPS Navigation
Yes
-
Camera
Yes
-
Bluetooth Version
4.0 LE (APT-x)
-
Bluetooth
Yes
DISPLAY
-
Size (inch)
5.5 inches
-
Type
Slate
-
Resolution
Quad HD (2560 X 1440)
CONNECTIVITY
-
USB
2.0
-
Wi-Fi
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
AUDIO / VIDEO
-
Recording
Yes
-
MP3
Yes
What people are saying
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.