SPIRIT 4G LTE Smartphone with Gesture Shot

SPIRIT 4G LTE Smartphone with Gesture Shot

H440N

SPIRIT 4G LTE Smartphone with Gesture Shot

All Spec

BASIC SPECIFICATION

  • Back Buttons

    Yes

  • Form Factor

    Curved

  • Operating System

    Android™ 5.0.1

  • Dimension:LxWxD(mm)

    133.25 x 66.12 x 9.95

  • Weight

    124.4g

  • Talk Time (hrs)

    Up to 4 hours

  • Display

    Touchscreen In-Cell IPS 4.7 '' slightly curved, 1280x720 pixels, 16M colors 312 PPI

  • Vibration

    Yes

  • Chipset

    CPU Quad-Core 1.2GHz Qualcomm® Snapdragon ™ MSM8916; GPU Adreno 306

MESSAGING

  • SMS / EMS / MMS

    SMS, MMS

  • E-Mail

    POP3 / IMAP4, Gmail with push service via native Android client, Microsoft Exchange compatibility, LG Email Client with zoom in and zoom out

  • Instant Messaging

    Google Talk

  • Predictive Text Input (T10)

    Virtual QWERTY keyboard with 5 lines; Predictive dictionary with spell-check; Speech recognition (only with data connection via Google service); Keyboard for a hand; T9 keyboard with 3x4

GENERAL

  • Agenda

    Yes (unlimited)

  • Address book

    Unlimited contacts (phone numbers, email, group, photos, personal information, ringtone)

BATTERY

  • Capacity

    Li-ion 2100mAh

MEMORY

  • Internal Memory

    8GB

  • RAM

    1GB LPDDR3 (available approximately 440MB)

  • Expandable memory

    Up to 32GB

DATA CONNECTIVITY

  • 4G Network

    Cat 4 (150 / 50Mbps) Penta-Band (800/900/1800/2100/2600 MHz)

  • USB mass storage

    Media Sync mode (MTP) and Camera (PTP)

  • LTE

    Yes

  • GPRS

    Class 12

  • HSDPA/HSUPA

    HSDPA 21.1 Mbps / HSUPA 5.76Mbps

  • EDGE

    Class 12

  • BLUETOOTH

    Bluetooth 4.1 LE with HSP, HFP, A2DP, AVRCP, OPP, PBAP, SPP, MAP, HID, SAP, PAN, HDP, DID, HOGP

  • NFC

    Android Beam (file transfer devices with Android 4.1 and above)

  • USB

    USB 2.0 High Speed

  • WIFI-DIRECT

    Wi-Fi 802.11 b / g / n, Wi-Fi Direct

CAMERA

  • Camera

    Yes

  • Advanced Features Video Recording

    Function pause and resume

  • Video Recording Format

    MP4 AVC Baseline@L3.1, 12Mbps

  • Maximum resolution video

    1920x1080 pixels

  • Frames per second

    30 fps max

  • Video Recording

    Yes, 1080p

  • Front camera

    1-megapixel camera with HD video recording (720p); Gesture recognition for Selfie and Virtual Flash to the front camera

  • Zoom

    Up to 4x (depending on resolution)

  • Camera Resolution (MP)

    8

  • Geo-Tagging

    Yes

AUDIO / VIDEO

  • Camera

    8 Megapixel

  • Voice Recorder

    Yes (unlimited ability to cut a portion of the recording)

  • FM Radio

    Yes (RDS, automatic, over 40 presets)

  • Headset Jack

    3.5 mm

