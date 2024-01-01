We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
SPIRIT 4G LTE Smartphone with Gesture Shot
All Spec
BASIC SPECIFICATION
-
Back Buttons
Yes
-
Form Factor
Curved
-
Operating System
Android™ 5.0.1
-
Dimension:LxWxD(mm)
133.25 x 66.12 x 9.95
-
Weight
124.4g
-
Talk Time (hrs)
Up to 4 hours
-
Display
Touchscreen In-Cell IPS 4.7 '' slightly curved, 1280x720 pixels, 16M colors 312 PPI
-
Vibration
Yes
-
Chipset
CPU Quad-Core 1.2GHz Qualcomm® Snapdragon ™ MSM8916; GPU Adreno 306
MESSAGING
-
SMS / EMS / MMS
SMS, MMS
-
POP3 / IMAP4, Gmail with push service via native Android client, Microsoft Exchange compatibility, LG Email Client with zoom in and zoom out
-
Instant Messaging
Google Talk
-
Predictive Text Input (T10)
Virtual QWERTY keyboard with 5 lines; Predictive dictionary with spell-check; Speech recognition (only with data connection via Google service); Keyboard for a hand; T9 keyboard with 3x4
GENERAL
-
Agenda
Yes (unlimited)
-
Address book
Unlimited contacts (phone numbers, email, group, photos, personal information, ringtone)
BATTERY
-
Capacity
Li-ion 2100mAh
MEMORY
-
Internal Memory
8GB
-
RAM
1GB LPDDR3 (available approximately 440MB)
-
Expandable memory
Up to 32GB
DATA CONNECTIVITY
-
4G Network
Cat 4 (150 / 50Mbps) Penta-Band (800/900/1800/2100/2600 MHz)
-
USB mass storage
Media Sync mode (MTP) and Camera (PTP)
-
LTE
Yes
-
GPRS
Class 12
-
HSDPA/HSUPA
HSDPA 21.1 Mbps / HSUPA 5.76Mbps
-
EDGE
Class 12
-
BLUETOOTH
Bluetooth 4.1 LE with HSP, HFP, A2DP, AVRCP, OPP, PBAP, SPP, MAP, HID, SAP, PAN, HDP, DID, HOGP
-
NFC
Android Beam (file transfer devices with Android 4.1 and above)
-
USB
USB 2.0 High Speed
-
WIFI-DIRECT
Wi-Fi 802.11 b / g / n, Wi-Fi Direct
CAMERA
-
Camera
Yes
-
Advanced Features Video Recording
Function pause and resume
-
Video Recording Format
MP4 AVC Baseline@L3.1, 12Mbps
-
Maximum resolution video
1920x1080 pixels
-
Frames per second
30 fps max
-
Video Recording
Yes, 1080p
-
Front camera
1-megapixel camera with HD video recording (720p); Gesture recognition for Selfie and Virtual Flash to the front camera
-
Zoom
Up to 4x (depending on resolution)
-
Camera Resolution (MP)
8
-
Geo-Tagging
Yes
AUDIO / VIDEO
-
Camera
8 Megapixel
-
Voice Recorder
Yes (unlimited ability to cut a portion of the recording)
-
FM Radio
Yes (RDS, automatic, over 40 presets)
-
Headset Jack
3.5 mm
