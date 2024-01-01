We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
G5 Gold Modular Type Smartphone
All Spec
BASIC SPECIFICATION
-
Colours
Titan, Gold, Silver
-
Weight of standard battery
159g
-
Touch screen
(Corning® Gorilla® Glass 4)
-
Screen
5.3" QHD (2560 x 1440), 554PPI
-
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Quad 2.1 GHz)
-
Size: W x H x D
149.4 x 73.9 x 7.3 mm
-
SIM card type
Nano-SIM
-
Network
HSPA + 42 Mbit / s, LTE Cat9 450/50 Mbps
-
Frequency
GSM / HSPA / LTE
-
Operating System
Android 6.0 (marshmallow)
-
Vibration
Yes
-
Battery Capacity (mAh)
2800 mAh Li-ion
DATA CONNECTIVITY
-
Infrared
N/A
-
DLNA
Yes
-
WLAN
Wi-Fi 802.11 b / g / n / ac
-
BLUETOOTH
4.2 with A2DP
-
NFC
N/A
FEATURES
-
FM Radio
Yes
-
Audio output
3.5
-
External memory
MicroSD up to 2TB
-
RAM
4GB
-
Fingerprint Sensor
Yes
-
Internal memory
32GB
-
Video capture
2160p 30 frames / s
-
Optical Image Stabilization (OIS)
Yes (v2.0)
-
Camera
16 MP F1.8 aperture
-
Video Codec
MP4, AVI, DIVX, 3GP, WMV, ASF, MKV, WebM, TS, K3G, SKM, FLV, OGM
-
Audio Codec
MP3, M4A, WAV, AMR, WMA, MKA, FLAC, OGG, MID, XMF
-
Document Viewer
Yes
-
Secondary camera
8 MP
-
Laser Autofocus
Yes
-
GPS
A-GPS, Glonass
-
Wi-Fi Calling
Yes (network dependent)
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
