G5 SE Titan Modular Type Smartphone
All Spec
BASIC SPECIFICATIONS
-
CPU
Qualcomm MSM8976 Snapdragon 652 1.8GHz Octa Core
-
Network
LTE Cat6 , HSPA+, EDGE, GPRS
-
Dimensions, Weight
149.4 x 73.9 x 7.7 mm, 161g
-
OS
Android™ 6.0 Marshmallow
-
Battery
2 800mAh Lithium-Ion
-
Connectors
3.5mm Audio, Type C
-
Camera
Rear 16 MP (f/1.8) + 8 MP (f/2.4), Laser Autofocus, OIS, LED Flash / Front 8MP f/2.0
-
Camera Features
Geo-tagging, Touch focus, Face/Smile gesture detection, Panorama, HDR 2160p@30fps, 1080p@60fps, Stereo sound Rec.
-
Display
5.3" Quad HD (2560 x 1440 (~554 ppi), 16M, IPS LCD), Gorilla Glass 4
-
Communication
USB 2.0, Bluetooth (4.2) BLE, NFC, Wi-Fi, DLNA, Wi-Fi Direct, WLAN 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
-
Navigation
A-GPS, GNSS (GPS + GLONASS)
-
Memory
ROM: 32GB eMMC / RAM: 3GB LPDDR3, External Memory (Up to 2TB)
-
SIM Card
Nano SIM
-
Audio
MP3, WAV, WMA, FLAC, eACC+, AC3, OGG
-
Video
DivX®, WMV, MP4, H.264, H.263
-
Other Applications
Knock code, Q Slide, Q Memo+, Q Remote, FM Radio, SmartWorld, Miracast, LG Friends Manager
