We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG OPTIMUS BLACK P970
All Spec
BASIC SPECIFICATION
-
Phone Type
Touch
-
Operating System
Android 2.2
-
Dimension:LxWxD(mm)
122x64x6~9.2mm
-
Weight with Batt. Standard (g)
109
-
Display
4" NOVA Display
-
Vibration
Yes
-
Battery Capacity (mAh)
Standard battery, Li-Ion 1500mAh
MESSAGING
-
SMS / EMS / MMS
SMS/EMS/MMS
-
Yes
INTERNET
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
PIM
-
Phonebook (# of names)
Unlimited
ADVANCED FEATURES
-
Speaker Phone
Yes
-
Camera Resolution (MP)
5MP
-
A-GPS Navigation
Yes
-
Bluetooth
YES, v2.1 with A2DP
-
Dolby Mobile
•
-
Ring Tone
MP3
-
WLAN
802.11b/g
What people are saying
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.