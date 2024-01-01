We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
HOW TO CLEAN YOUR AIR CONDITIONER
It is essential to clean your air conditioner regularly to prolong its life span and keep it running efficiently. If your air conditioner is not cleaned properly from time to time, it will not cool the air, and it won’t be able to keep the temperature at home comfortable. Also, cleaning your air conditioner is vital to prevent you and your family from getting sick. Uncleaned air conditioners grow bacteria and mold, causing the air to become polluted and increasing the chance of getting respiratory health issues.
Some inverter air conditioners, like the DUALCOOL Inverter 1.5 Ton AC from LG, are unique for their auto cleaning feature, preventing the formation of bacteria and mold on the heat exchanger. However, even with this feature, you inevitably need to clean your air conditioner manually. Continue reading this article to discover how to clean your air conditioner.
Your Guide to AC Cleaning at Home
Read our guide to cleaning your air conditioner at home, so you have it cleaned efficiently and in no time.
The Tools You Need
Ensure you have the following tools at hand before you start cleaning:
● Screwdriver.
● A vacuum cleaner with a brush attachment.
● Soft brush.
● Mild detergent or dish soap.
● Bleach.
● Spray bottle.
● Clean cloth or sponge.
● Bucket or large container.
● Garden hose (optional).
● Gloves (preferred).
The following cleaning steps apply to non-inverter and inverter ACs, as they mainly differ due to their compressor speed. Explore inverter ACs from LG now to learn more about their benefits.
Clean Air Conditioner in a Few Steps
1. Turn the Power Off
Switch off the circuit breaker before cleaning. This is vital to avoid electrical hazards during cleaning, keeping you and your home safe.
2. Remove the Filter
The function of an AC filter is to trap dust and dirt particles, meaning that it can get blocked by an excessive amount of dirt, polluting the air and disabling the AC from cooling properly. Furthermore, most air conditioners have a removable filter, typically behind the front panel. You can remove it by sliding or unclipping it. You can use your AC’s manual to assist you with specific instructions.
3. Clean the Filter
Now that you have removed the filter, you can remove the dirt using a vacuum cleaner and the brush attachment. You can deep clean the filter by soaking it in a mixture of mild detergent or dish soap with warm water. Leave the filter to soak in this mix for 15-30 minutes, and then scrub it with a soft brush to ensure it is thoroughly cleaned. Finally, rinse the filter with clean water and let it air dry. Regular AC filter cleaning is essential to have a clean air conditioner.
4. Clean the Evaporator and Condenser Coils
For a better understanding, the evaporator coil is located inside the indoor unit of the AC, while the condenser coil is in the outdoor unit. The former is responsible for absorbing heat from the indoor air, and the latter is responsible for releasing the heat absorbed by the evaporator coil.
These coils are thin, metal tubes arranged in a tightly-packed, zigzag pattern. They accumulate dust, dirt, and other debris, reducing their efficiency and affecting the air quality in terms of temperature and cleanliness.
To clean these coils:
● Use a vacuum cleaner with a brush attachment.
● Clean gently to avoid damaging the delicate fins on the coils. If the coils remain dirty after using the vacuum cleaner, you can use a coil cleaner that you can find at most home improvement stores.
● Follow the cleaner’s instructions for proper use.
5. Clean the Outdoor Unit
Most AC types have an outdoor unit. If this applies to your AC, you must also clean the outdoor unit. To have an efficient and clean air conditioner, you must remove the debris, leaves, or dirt around the unit. Then, remove the protective grille, and clean the condenser fins using a vacuum with a brush attachment. You can use a garden hose to gently spray the fins with water for deep cleaning.
6. Clean the Drain Pan and Drain Line
The drain pan and drain line help to manage the condensate produced when the system operates. They accumulate mold as time passes, leading to blockages and water damage. When clogged, the water backs up and overflows the drain pan, causing water damage in the surrounding area. Regularly cleaning the drain pan and line prevents such issues.
To clean your air conditioner’s drain pan and line, locate the pan beneath the evaporator coil and use a sponge to remove any standing water. Then, mix a solution of one-part bleach and one-part water in a spray bottle, and spray the drain pan and the drain line opening to kill mold. Allow the solution to sit for a few minutes before rinsing with clean water.
7. Reassemble Your Air Conditioner
Once all AC parts are clean and dry, reassemble your air conditioner by following the disassembly steps in reverse order.
8. Power Up
Once everything is back in place, you have an efficient and clean air conditioner that you need to restore back to power.
If you want a powerful inverter air conditioner, those from LG are your best option! They save energy, maintain a comfortable temperature and atmosphere at all times, and they are low-noise and easy and quick to install, making their cleaning process convenient.