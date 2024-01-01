HOW TO CLEAN YOUR AIR CONDITIONER

1. Turn the Power Off



Switch off the circuit breaker before cleaning. This is vital to avoid electrical hazards during cleaning, keeping you and your home safe.



2. Remove the Filter



The function of an AC filter is to trap dust and dirt particles, meaning that it can get blocked by an excessive amount of dirt, polluting the air and disabling the AC from cooling properly. Furthermore, most air conditioners have a removable filter, typically behind the front panel. You can remove it by sliding or unclipping it. You can use your AC’s manual to assist you with specific instructions.



3. Clean the Filter



Now that you have removed the filter, you can remove the dirt using a vacuum cleaner and the brush attachment. You can deep clean the filter by soaking it in a mixture of mild detergent or dish soap with warm water. Leave the filter to soak in this mix for 15-30 minutes, and then scrub it with a soft brush to ensure it is thoroughly cleaned. Finally, rinse the filter with clean water and let it air dry. Regular AC filter cleaning is essential to have a clean air conditioner.



4. Clean the Evaporator and Condenser Coils



For a better understanding, the evaporator coil is located inside the indoor unit of the AC, while the condenser coil is in the outdoor unit. The former is responsible for absorbing heat from the indoor air, and the latter is responsible for releasing the heat absorbed by the evaporator coil.



These coils are thin, metal tubes arranged in a tightly-packed, zigzag pattern. They accumulate dust, dirt, and other debris, reducing their efficiency and affecting the air quality in terms of temperature and cleanliness.



To clean these coils:



● Use a vacuum cleaner with a brush attachment.

● Clean gently to avoid damaging the delicate fins on the coils. If the coils remain dirty after using the vacuum cleaner, you can use a coil cleaner that you can find at most home improvement stores.

● Follow the cleaner’s instructions for proper use.



5. Clean the Outdoor Unit



Most AC types have an outdoor unit. If this applies to your AC, you must also clean the outdoor unit. To have an efficient and clean air conditioner, you must remove the debris, leaves, or dirt around the unit. Then, remove the protective grille, and clean the condenser fins using a vacuum with a brush attachment. You can use a garden hose to gently spray the fins with water for deep cleaning.



6. Clean the Drain Pan and Drain Line



The drain pan and drain line help to manage the condensate produced when the system operates. They accumulate mold as time passes, leading to blockages and water damage. When clogged, the water backs up and overflows the drain pan, causing water damage in the surrounding area. Regularly cleaning the drain pan and line prevents such issues.



To clean your air conditioner’s drain pan and line, locate the pan beneath the evaporator coil and use a sponge to remove any standing water. Then, mix a solution of one-part bleach and one-part water in a spray bottle, and spray the drain pan and the drain line opening to kill mold. Allow the solution to sit for a few minutes before rinsing with clean water.



7. Reassemble Your Air Conditioner



Once all AC parts are clean and dry, reassemble your air conditioner by following the disassembly steps in reverse order.



8. Power Up



Once everything is back in place, you have an efficient and clean air conditioner that you need to restore back to power.



