HOW TO CLEAN YOUR DISHWASHER
Amidst the hustle and bustle of modern life, finding the motivation to clean our kitchen appliances often takes a backseat. Yet, these daily workhorses, especially our dishwashers, need our attention to ensure optimal performance and longevity.
Assuring they're clean not only aids in their functionality but also maintains health standards. This guide delves deep into how to clean a dishwasher efficiently, ensuring that each nook and cranny shines.
Tools You Need to Clean Your Dishwasher
The basic supplies you will need include:
1. White vinegar or citric acid: Natural cleaning agents that effectively remove mineral deposits and sanitize. Note that citric acid is the perfect choice for steel appliances.
2. A soft cloth or sponge: For gentle yet effective wiping.
3. An old toothbrush: Perfect for reaching tight spaces and corners.
4. Warm, soapy water.
5. Baking soda: Acts as a scrub and deodorizer.
Precautions You Should Be Aware of
Safety should always be at the forefront:
1. Always disconnect the power. Unplug the unit or turn off its circuit breaker to ensure safety.
2. Steer clear of combining bleach and vinegar; their interaction produces toxic fumes.
3. Protect your hands by wearing gloves, especially when working with concentrated cleaning solutions.
Cleaning the Exterior
The exterior of your dishwasher speaks volumes; it's the first impression:
1. Prepare a mixture of warm water and a few drops of dish soap.
2. Gently scrub the exterior, especially around the door edges, handle, and control buttons, which tend to accumulate fingerprints and grime.
3. Dry the dishwasher with a microfiber cloth to prevent water marks and streaks.
Cleaning the Interior
Manual Wash
1. Begin by checking the dishwasher's base for any leftover food particles and remove them.
2. Place a bowl filled with vinegar or citric acid on the bottom rack for effective descaling and sanitizing.
3. Run a standard cycle using hot water for optimal results.
Automated Wash
Modern dishwashers like LG dishwashers come equipped with self-cleaning features. You can also control the cleaning process using the LG ThinQ mobile app.
LG ThinQ App
Instead of manually tracking or guessing when your dishwasher needs a thorough cleaning, the LG ThinQ app will send a machine clean reminder every 30 cycles; a lighted indicator on the app sends a notification, alerting you that it's time to run the cleaning cycle.
Therefore, you can consistently clean the dishwasher and extend its lifespan by promoting regular maintenance.
Filters Cleaning
The filter plays a crucial role in preventing food particles from being redeposited onto your dishes:
1. Find the filter, usually located at the base of your dishwasher.
2. Gently remove and rinse under running warm water.
3. Scrub gently with the old toothbrush to remove stubborn grime.
4. Reinstall the filter, ensuring it's securely in place.
Spray Arms Cleaning
These arms distribute water evenly, but they can get clogged. Here are a few steps to solve the problem:
1. Detach the upper, middle, and lower spray arm, referring to the user manual for guidance.
2. Inspect for debris or mineral buildup. Clear out obstructions with the toothbrush.
3. After a thorough rinse, reattach it securely.
Reposition the spray arms correctly to guarantee efficient water distribution during wash cycles.
Cleaning the Pipes
Pipes can harbor buildup over time, impacting the dishwasher's efficiency, so clean it this way:
1. Carefully disconnect the pipes as per the user manual's instructions.
2. Let them soak in a vinegar or citric acid solution for several hours.
3. For thorough cleaning, a pipe brush is invaluable. Ensure all residues are cleared.
4. After rinsing, reassemble them securely.
Storing and Taking Care of Your Dishwasher While You're Away
If you're planning an extended absence:
1. Empty and clean the dishwasher thoroughly.
2. Leave the door slightly open; this promotes air circulation, warding off mold and mildew.
3. Unplug the power.
4. Lock the water supply.
5. Before reuse, consider running a short cycle to refresh it.
6. Seek professional help if you are leaving the house for months.
Tips to Keep Your Dishwasher Clean
● Wipe off solid food residues before placing dishes inside.
● Monthly, run a cleaning cycle using vinegar or citric acid to maintain freshness.
● Regular filters and spray arms inspections can prevent more significant issues down the line.
Things to Avoid When Cleaning Your Dishwasher
1. Avoid harsh chemicals; they might damage the dishwasher's interior and leave harmful residues.
2. Overloading restricts water flow, compromising cleaning efficiency.
3. Avoid letting stainless steel items touch silver, as this can lead to tarnishing.
4. Don't allow soiled dishes to sit for too long; it invites mold and odors.
One Last Tip
While it might seem counterintuitive to clean an appliance that cleans, it's indispensable for its efficiency and longevity. Investing in the best dishwasher with robust metal parts can be a game-changer. Quality ensures fewer worries about rust, water leakages, or the necessity of particular cleaners.
By following the steps, we provide in this comprehensive guide, rest assured that your dishwasher will remain a shining beacon of cleanliness in your kitchen for years.
