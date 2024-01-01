SIZES OF TV SCREENS: CHOOSING THE RIGHT SIZE

As mentioned above, TV screens come in different sizes. Below are some of the most popular size ranges:





●40-45 Inches

TV screens of this size range are mostly suitable for average-sized living rooms and bedrooms. They offer engaging watching and gaming experiences if situated in average-sized rooms with average viewing distances.



●50-55 Inches

TV screens of this range are the standard in living rooms as they provide a more immersive viewing experience compared to smaller screens. They are the go-to option if you have a room of an average size, yet you want to be at the heart of the action in your favorite movies and games.



●60-65 Inches

If you have a larger room or a home theater, this is the size range you should go for. The generous TV size offers a cinematic experience - a truly excellent option for those into home entertainment; movies, games, sports, and more.



●70-80 Inches and Above

If you have a larger room and want an extremely expansive and immersive experience, this TV screen size range is your best choice. These TVs are perfect for home theaters, sports enthusiasts, and gamers, especially if you have a bigger family. This size range can expand to 88 inches, offering an incredible viewing experience.



Now that you know the most popular and common sizes of TV screens, the following section showcases the factors you should consider when choosing the right TV size.