Here are the common types of tumble dryers:

Vented Tumble Dryer

Vented tumble dryers are often the most affordable option but come with limitations. They require a hose to vent moisture and hot air outside, meaning they must be placed near a window or an external wall. They have the following features:

• Low upfront cost.

• Requires ventilation via a hose.

• Best suited for homes with easy access to an external venting point.

Condenser Tumble Dryer

Condenser dryers offer greater placement flexibility as they don’t need an external vent. Instead, they collect water in a reservoir or drain it away like a washing machine. Here are the features you can enjoy with these models:

• Can be installed anywhere.

• May consume more energy than vented models.

• Often equipped with sensors to automatically stop the cycle when clothes are dry.