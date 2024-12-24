Follow these steps to load your dishwasher properly:

Step 1: Pre-Rinse and Remove Debris

Before loading dishes:

1. Remove large particles of food debris, bones, and burnt-on residue.

2. If you don't plan to start the cycle immediately, rinse dishes to prevent food from drying on the surface.

3. For heavily soiled items, soak them beforehand for better results.

Step 2: Load the Lower Rack

The lower rack is ideal for larger items such as dinner plates, soup bowls, pots, and pans. Place plates upright and facing the center. Pots and pans should be positioned upside down to ensure water reaches all surfaces. If necessary, fold down the tines to accommodate larger items. Always check that the spray arms can rotate freely by manually testing their movement.

Step 3: Load the Upper Rack

Use the upper rack for smaller and more delicate items, including cups, glasses, small plates, and plastic items that are dishwasher-safe. Position cups and bowls upside down, and use the cup racks to secure long-stem glasses. The height of the upper rack can be adjusted to accommodate taller items. To raise or lower the rack, press the release buttons on each side and reposition it as needed.

Step 4: Utilize the Cutlery Rack

The cutlery rack is designed for flatware, serving utensils, and small prep bowls. Keep utensils separated using the rack’s dividers to prevent damage and ensure thorough cleaning. For thick-handled cutlery, reverse the handles to allow better water circulation. The cutlery rack can also be removed to provide extra space for larger items.

Step 5: Add Cleaning Agents

Select the appropriate detergent for your cycle. Measure the detergent based on the cycle type, load size, and soil level. For hard water or heavily soiled dishes, use more detergent, but avoid exceeding the recommended amount to prevent residue build-up. Add rinse aid and dishwasher salt as needed to enhance drying and prevent water spots.

Step 6: Select the Right Cycle and Options

Choose the cycle that best suits the materials you’re washing. For plastic items or extra drying needs, activate options like Extra Dry. Avoid using tablet detergents with Express cycles to prevent residue buildup on dishes.

For LG dishwasher owners, your appliance offers various programs such as Auto, Intensive, Eco, and Turbo cycles. Select the one that suits your load.

Step 7: Start and Monitor the Cycle

Close the door securely and press the desired program button. LG smart dishwashers allow remote monitoring and control through mobile apps. After the cycle, let the dishes cool to a hand-warm temperature before unloading to avoid burns.

Step 8: Unload the Dishwasher

Unload the lower rack first to prevent water from dripping onto the dishes below. Remove each rack carefully to avoid tipping the appliance. Ensure all items are completely dry and inspect them for any remaining residue or stains.