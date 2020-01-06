LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2020 — At CES® 2020, LG Electronics (LG) President and Chief Technology Officer Dr. I.P. Park unveiled the framework for the future of artificial intelligence (AI) development with the title of “Levels of AI Experience: the Future of AI and the Human Experience”. The conceptual framework aligns with the LG ThinQ brand and its ambitious vision to transform the daily experience by connecting all aspects of people’s lives with intelligent touchpoints.

This far-reaching plan creates a clear roadmap for AI where the ultimate destination is a cohesive system comprising products and services that can make anywhere feel like home. Speaking at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Dr. Park explained that, amidst a wave of AI-related ideas and concepts, it is important to share a structured framework for the development of AI across the industry so that we may create a meaningful impact on the lives of customers we serve.

Dr. Park was joined on stage by Jean-François Gagné, co-founder and CEO of Element AI, the Montreal-based company that built its reputation on effective AI implementation. Together, they discussed how the framework was developed and their responsibility as an industry when developing future technologies will play a transformative role and explained four levels of AI experience (AIX) –

– which are anchored in significant jumps in technical capability and its application.

Efficiency, the first level, is where specific device and system functions can be automated through simple commands, which is currently possible with most voice recognition and AI-enabled products on the market today. At this level, the AI automatically adjusts performance in relation to pre-established sensory input parameters, maximizing efficiency in user interactions. An example of first-level AI is the LG ThinQ air-conditioner that has a smart sensor to detect the presence of people in a room and adjusting the temperature and airflow accordingly, Dr. Park explained.

The next level, Personalization, focuses on pattern learning to optimize and personalize device functions, Gagné said. AI-powered devices and services at this level can accumulate data from interactions with the environment and users, recognize patterns and use them to improve their ability to effectively perform tasks and simplify user interactions. Dr. Park described how LG’s next-generation R9 robot vacuum cleaner will be able to learn from mistakes (such as getting stuck in gaps and corners) by remembering spatial patterns.

Reasoning, the third level, envisions an AI that uses causality learning through the collective intelligence of a system made up of different devices and services. By perceiving the cause of certain patterns and behaviors, AI at this level can better predict and promote positive outcomes for users. “Here, we can leverage the diversity of our product portfolio because we’ll need many intelligent touchpoints that interact with the user and gather information to understand the ‘why’ and establish causality,” noted Dr. Park.