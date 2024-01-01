We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
The New Way of Living
Our vision is to become a lifestyle innovator
that serves a truly intelligent way of living.
By learning how we would like to live,
and anticipating our needs, I am excited that LG is
helping to bring us into an AI-powered future.
Our vision for AI innovation is meaningful for both the industry and its customers. It enables and encourages us to come up with more daring, more innovative ideas for the future.
Core Values
With continuous smart and AI innovation, LG ThinQ enables you to live free
so that you can stay focused on what matters.
Evolve
The more you use LG ThinQ, the better it works.
Connect
Seamless connectivity for dedicated assistance.
Open
Our platform compatibility brings you the freedom of choice.
Evolve
LG ThinQ technology learns about your lifestyle, habits, and preferences to meet all your needs.
Breakthrough smart and AI technology evolves to serve you better the more you use it, and grows with you long into the future.
Connect
LG ThinQ is built into a wide range of products, from mobile phones to home appliances, for completely connected living.
Choose to stay connected everywhere, all day long, or opt for lower interaction. The broad product portfolio features next-generation interfaces for easier communication between users and devices.
Open
LG ThinQ raises the bar on AI technology by enabling open partnerships with other digital assistants. By opening new possibilities for consumers with diverse needs and preferences, LG ThinQ brings an enhanced user experience.
After all, if smart technology can’t communicate with other smart technology, how smart is it really?
