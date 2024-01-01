Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
The New Way of Living

Our vision is to become a lifestyle innovator that serves a truly intelligent way of living.

I.P ParkCTO, LG Electronics

By learning how we would like to live, and anticipating our needs, I am excited that LG is helping to bring us into an AI-powered future.

CES ‘19. Andrew NgCEO, Landing AI

Our vision for AI innovation is meaningful for both the industry and its customers. It enables and encourages us to come up with more daring, more innovative ideas for the future.

Dr. I.P. Park President and Chief Technology Officer of LG Electronics

Core Values

With continuous smart and AI innovation, LG ThinQ enables you to live free so that you can stay focused on what matters.

Evolve

The more you use LG ThinQ,
the better it works.

Learn More
Connect

Seamless connectivity for
dedicated assistance.

Learn More
Open

Our platform compatibility brings
you the freedom of choice.

Learn More
Evolve

LG ThinQ technology learns about your lifestyle, habits, and preferences to meet all your needs.

Breakthrough smart and AI technology evolves to serve you better the more you use it, and grows with you long into the future.

Connect

LG ThinQ is built into a wide range of products, from mobile phones to home appliances, for completely connected living.

Choose to stay connected everywhere, all day long, or opt for lower interaction. The broad product portfolio features next-generation interfaces for easier communication between users and devices.

Open

LG ThinQ raises the bar on AI technology by enabling open partnerships with other digital assistants. By opening new possibilities for consumers with diverse needs and preferences, LG ThinQ brings an enhanced user experience.

After all, if smart technology can’t communicate with other smart technology, how smart is it really?

No interest, no fees, 4x instalments over 6 weeks
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over four interest-free instalments. You pay 25% upfront, then three payments of 25% over the following six weeks.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 25% today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over 2-weeks. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 