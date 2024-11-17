Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Get apps & subscriptions worth up to R1762.99

LG Streaming Week
Get apps &
subscriptions worth
up to R1750.00

Sept 9th - Oct 13th

Celebrating 10 Years of webOS

Discover your favorite movies, series, sports, anime, games and more. 

Check out the latest LG Streaming Week offers on your LG TV.

Get Limited Weekly Offers

Just open LG Streaming Week app on LG TV to enjoy the offers.

Get 3 months free

Apple TV+

Get 3 months free

Apple Music

Get 1 month free

Baby Shark World

Get 30 days free

Crunchyroll

Get 20% off NFL Game Pass

Season Pro & Weekly Pro DAZN

Image of LG OLED TV

More product deals

During LG Streaming Week

More product deals Learn More

*Available content, apps and offers may vary by service, country, product and region. Terms apply.

**LG launched its first LCD and OLED TVs with the webOS platform in 2014.

***Limited weekly offers can be redeemed only by the end of each promotional week. Check LG Streaming Week app on LG TV for weekly offers. Offers may close early due to the limited number of voucher coupons.

Apple TV+: Offer ends 17/11/2024. Offer available on 2018–2024 LG 4K, 8K Smart TV models, StanbyME and StanbyME GO models in the Apple TV app. Valid only for new and qualified returning subscribers to Apple TV+ in your region. Limit one offer per TV and Apple ID. Plan automatically renews at your region’s price per month until cancelled. Requires Apple ID with payment method on file. Payment will be billed to payment method on file and can be cancelled anytime at least a day before each renewal date in your service account settings. Terms and Apple Privacy Policy apply; see the applicable terms at https://www.apple.com/za/legal/internet-services/itunes/za/terms.html. Must be the minimum age required in your country and in the country that matches the store front on which you are redeeming the offer. Compatible products and services required. Cannot be combined with other offers providing access to the same service. Apple TV+ is a service mark of Apple Inc.

Apple Music: Offer expires 30/4/2025. Offer available in the Apple Music app on select 2018-2024 LG 4K, 8K Smart TV models, StanbyME and StanbyME Go TV models. New and qualified returning subscribers only. Apple Music automatically renews at your region’s price per month after promotion until cancelled. Compatible products and services and minimum age required. Terms apply.

Cruchyroll: Offer ends 10/13/2024. Offer available on all LG models 2018-2024. Valid only for new subscribers. Plan renews at your region's price per month after promotional period. Terms apply.

Week 1: Offer ends 22nd September 2024 and is valid for new subscribers only. Your NFL Game Pass Season Pro subscription will automatically renew on 1ST August 2025 unless cancelled in My Account. Terms and Conditions apply. / Week 2: Offer ends 29 September 2024 and is valid for new subscribers only. Terms and Conditions apply.

