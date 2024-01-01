We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
26 Litre Capacity
All Spec
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Microwave type
Grill
-
Color
Silver
-
Controller type
key pad
-
Controller display
Smart LED
CAVITY
-
Capacity (litres)
26L
POWER INPUT (CONSUMPTION)
-
Microwave
1300W
-
Grill (W)
1000W
-
Combi 1 (MW+Grill) (W)
2200W
COOKING/DEFROST FUNCTION
-
Auto Defrost
Yes (4)
-
Auto Roast/Grill
Yes (6)
-
European Menu
Yes (8)
WEIGHT
-
Net (Kg)
14.5
-
Packed(Kg)
16.5
DIMENSION (W X H X D) MM
-
Exterior
507 X 283 X 418
-
Packed
594 X 335 X 528
SYSTEM
-
Auto Cooking
Yes (8)
TURNTABLE
-
Turntable Size (mm)
ø320
STUFFING QTY.
-
20ft / 40ft.(set)
293/601
