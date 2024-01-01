We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
30 Litre Capacity
All Spec
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Microwave type
Grill
-
Color
Silver
-
Controller type
key pad
-
Controller display
Smart LED
CAVITY
-
Capacity (litres)
30
-
Interior
Square
POWER OUTPUT
-
Microwave
900W
POWER INPUT (CONSUMPTION)
-
Microwave
1300W
-
Grill (W)
1000W
-
Combi
2250W
-
Level
5
COOKING/DEFROST FUNCTION
-
Auto Cook
Yes
-
Auto Defrost
Yes (4)
ADDITIONAL FUNCTIONS
-
Clock
Yes
-
Time Setting
99'59
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Quick Start
Yes
WEIGHT
-
Net (Kg)
16
-
Packed(Kg)
17.5
DIMENSION (W X H X D) MM
-
Interior
353 X 231 X 359
-
Exterior
510x310x404
-
Packed
587 X 352 X 512
TURNTABLE
-
Turntable Size (mm)
Φ284
STUFFING QTY.
-
20ft / 40ft.(set)
252/516
What people are saying
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.