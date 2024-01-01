We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34L Multifunctional Oven
All Spec
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Microwave type
SolarDOM
-
Color
Stainless Steel
-
Controller type
tack & dial
-
Controller display
Smart LED
CAVITY
-
Capacity (litres)
34
-
Interior
STS
POWER OUTPUT
-
Microwave
900W
-
Grill
2100W
POWER INPUT (CONSUMPTION)
-
Microwave
1650W
-
Grill (W)
2100W
-
Convection (W)
1950W
-
Combi
2800W
-
Level
5
COOKING/DEFROST FUNCTION
-
Auto Cook
12
-
Auto Defrost
4
ADDITIONAL FUNCTIONS
-
Clock
Yes
-
Time Setting
90'50"
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Quick Start
Yes
-
Quick Defrost
Yes
-
Stage Cooking
Yes
-
Memory Cook
Yes
-
More/Less
Yes
WEIGHT
-
Net (Kg)
29
-
Packed(Kg)
31
DIMENSION (W X H X D) MM
-
Interior
440 x 204 x 420
-
Exterior
527 x 392 x 480
-
Packed
623 x 462 x 572
TURNTABLE
-
Turntable Size (mm)
Φ405
STUFFING QTY.
-
20ft / 40ft.(set)
179/380
