We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Steam SolarCUBE
All Spec
ACCESSORY
-
Water Vessel
Yes (1)
-
Square Metal Tray
Yes (1)
-
Racks
Yes (1)
COOKING/DEFROST FUNCTION
-
Grill Only
Yes
-
Grill Combi
Yes
-
Convection
Yes
-
Convection combi
Yes
-
Steam+
Yes
-
Micro Power Steam+
Yes
-
Convection Steam+
Yes
-
Defrost
Yes
-
Defrost Steam+
Yes
-
Steam Multi Clean
Yes
STEAM + AUTO COOK MENUS
-
St 1
Broccoli (0.2 ~ 0.4 kg)
-
St 20
Fudge Brownies ( 20 x 20 cm)
-
St 19
Butter Cake (20 cm)
-
St 18
Pudding
-
St 17
Risotto (0.1 ~ 0.3 kg)
-
St 16
Grilled Prawns (0.2 ~ 0.4 kg)
-
St 15
Chicken Pieces (0.2 ~ 0.8 kg)
-
St 14
Roast Leg of Lamb (0.5 ~ 1.5 kg)
-
St 13
Roast Beef (0.5 ~ 1.5 kg)
-
St 12
Roast Whole Fish (0.3 ~ 0.6 kg)
-
St 11
Roast Whole Chicken (0.8 ~ 1.5 kg)
-
St 9
Prawns (0.2 ~ 0.5 kg)
-
St 10
Fish Fillets (0.2 ~ 0.6 kg)
-
St 8
Mussels (0.5 ~ 1.0 kg)
-
St 7
Chicken Breasts (0.2 ~ 0.6 kg)
-
St 6
Eggs (5 - 10 eggs)
-
St 3
Potatoes (0.2 ~ 1.0 kg)
-
St 5
Frozen Vegetables (0.2 ~ 0.6 kg)
-
St 2
Carrot (0.2 ~ 0.4 kg)
-
St 4
Green Beans (0.1 ~ 0.3 kg)
FAVORITE COOK FUNCTION
-
AC 1
Jacket Potatoes (0.2 ~ 1.0 kg)
-
AC 9
Beef Steaks (0.3 ~ 0.6 kg)
-
AC 20
Reheat Soup
-
AC 19
Reheat Dinner Plate
-
AC 18
French Fries (0.2 ~ 0.5 kg)
-
AC 17
Rice / Pasta (0.1 ~ 0.3 kg)
-
AC 16
Potato Gratin (0.5 ~ 1.2 kg)
-
AC 15
Meat Loaf (23 x 13cm)
-
AC 14
Meat Pie (20cm)
-
AC 13
Sausages (0.2 ~ 0.6 kg)
-
AC 12
Roast Vegetables (0.2 ~ 0.4 kg)
-
AC 10
Salmon Steaks (0.2 ~ 0.8 kg)
-
AC 11
Lasagna (26 x 17cm)
-
AC 8
Lamb Chops (0.3 ~ 0.6 kg)
-
AC 7
Pork Chops (0.2 ~ 0.8 kg)
-
AC 6
Chicken Nuggets (0.2 ~ 0.4 kg)
-
AC 3
Chicken Skewers ( 0.3 ~ 0.8 kg)
-
AC 4
Fresh Pizza (0.3 ~ 0.6 kg)
-
AC 5
Frozen Pizza (0.3 ~ 0.6 kg)
-
AC 2
Chicken Schnitzel (0.2 ~ 0.6 kg)
DEFROST MENUS
-
dEF 1
Meat (0.1 ~ 2.0 Kg)
-
dEF 2
Poultry (0.1 ~ 2.0 kg)
-
dEF 3
Fish (0.1 ~ 2.0 kg)
-
dEF 4
Bread (0.1 ~ 0.5 kg)
GENERAL
-
Power Requirement
10amp Plug
-
Warranty
5 Year Magnetron Warranty (2 years parts and labour + 3 years on Magnetron Parts only)
-
Weight
27kg
-
Dimensions With Handle (WxDxH)
527x525x390mm
-
Dimensions (WxDxH)
527x475x390mm
FEATURES
-
Capacity
32L
-
Colour
Stainless Steel
-
Installation
Bench Top
-
Microwave Power
700W
-
Halogen Heater Power
450W
-
Grill Power
2000W
-
Convection Power
2300W
-
Steam Power
600W
-
Stainless Steel Interior
Yes
-
Flat Bottom (Turntable)
Yes
-
Drop Down Door
Yes
-
Electronic Clock
Yes
-
Cooking Time
Adjustable
-
Microwave Power (W)
700/450/300/180/90
-
Quick Start
Yes (30 Sec)
-
Convection
Temperature Range (40 Degrees, 100~250 Degrees)
What people are saying
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.