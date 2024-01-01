We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
25L Black NeoChef Solo Microwave with Smart Inverter
Summary
All Spec
BASIC SPECIFICATION
-
Design Type
Divide Pocket
-
Door Design
Smog
-
Category
Solo
-
Electricity Power
230V/50HZ
-
Easy Clean Coating (Antibacterial)
Yes
-
Eco-on
Yes
-
i-Wave
Yes
-
Turntable Size (mm)
Φ292
-
Out case
Black Smog
CAPACITY
-
ℓ
25
POWER
-
Output
1000 W
-
Microwave
1150 W
COLOR
-
Out Case Color
Black Smog
-
Trim of Door /Keypad
Black Smog
CONTROLLER
-
Type
Panel Touch
-
Display
White LED
DOOR
-
Open Type
Side Swing
FUNCTION
-
Clock
Yes
-
Time Setting
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Quick Start
Yes
-
More/Less
Yes
-
Tastesaver
Keep Warm, Energy Saving
COOKING/DEFROST FUNCTION
-
Reheat
8
-
Soften
3
-
Melt
3
-
Proof & Warm
2
-
Inverter Defrost
4
-
Popular Menu
0
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Net
8.6
-
Packed
11.0
DIMENSION (W X H X D) MM
-
Interior
322 x 228 x 335
-
Exterior
476 x 272x 369
-
Packed
540 x 294 x 417
What people are saying
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.