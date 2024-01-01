We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
30L Silver Microwave Oven
All Spec
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Microwave type
Solo
-
Color
Mirror / Silver
-
Controller type
key pad
-
Controller display
Smart LED
-
Door opening type
Push Open
-
Dimension (W*H*D)
505*291*370
-
Capacity
30
-
Power Output
850W
CAVITY
-
Capacity (litres)
30
-
Interior
Square
POWER OUTPUT
-
Microwave
850W
POWER INPUT (CONSUMPTION)
-
Microwave
1250W
-
Level
5
ADDITIONAL FUNCTIONS
-
Clock
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Quick Start
Yes
-
Quick Defrost
Yes
-
Stage Cooking
Yes
-
More/Less
Yes
WEIGHT
-
Net (Kg)
13
-
Packed(Kg)
15
DIMENSION (W X H X D) MM
-
Interior
357 x 225 x 378
-
Exterior
505 x 291 x 370
-
Packed
587 X 336 X 462
TURNTABLE
-
Turntable Size (mm)
ø305
