56L NeoChef™ Solo Microwave Oven in Stainless Finish

MS5696HIT

Front view

Simple, Versatile, LG NeoChef™

It shows LG Neochef™ placed in the kitchen.

LG Smart Inverter

Enjoy tasty and healthy food with even heating and fast cooking

Every dish you prepare will taste better as it was cooked more evenly and thoroughly, locking in flavor.
It is a Heating icon

Heating

It is a Defrosting icon

Defrosting

It is a fermentation icon

Fermentation

It is a steaming icon

Steaming

Even Heating & Defrosting

Cook from frozen with no worry of overheating.

Smart Inverter precisely controls the temperature to heat and defrost evenly
Fast Cooking

Cook Faster Enjoy More

Precise cooking power distributes heat to warm food 1.5 times faster.
Fermentation

Easy Home-Made Yogurt

Precise temperature control lowers the temp so you can make healthy home-made yoghurt with ease
Steaming

Simple, Healthy Steamed Veggies

Cook steamed dishes conveniently by using steam accessories.

*Steam accessories may vary depending on the country and product model.

*All videos and pictures shown above are for illustration purpose only.
*Actual product may vary due to product enhancement.
*Product availability may vary depending on the country.

User-Friendly Features

Highly Convenient User Centered Functions

It shows a hand wiping the inner side of LG Neochef™

EasyClean™

EasyClean™ provides a quick and convenient way to clean your oven.

It shows the turn table with the 8 stable points.

Stable Turntable

It shows LG Neochef™ that inner led lamp on.

3 Times Brighter LED Lamp

It shows a big dish put in the LG Neochef™.

Smaller Size, Larger Capacity

Summary

CAPACITY
56L
DIMENSION (W X H X D) (MM)
606 x 344 x 503
FINISHING COLOR
Black
TYPE
Solo with Smart Inverter

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    No

  • Country of Origin

    No

  • Door Color

    Black

  • Door Design

    Smog

  • EasyClean

    Yes

  • Installation Type

    Free Standing

  • Outcase Color

    Black Silver

  • Oven Capacity (L)

    56

  • Type

    Solo

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Clock

    Yes

  • Add 30 Seconds

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Completion Beeper

    Yes

  • EasyClean

    Yes

  • Kitchen Timer

    Yes

  • Time Setting

    Yes

  • Turntable On/Off

    No

MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

  • Eco-on

    No

  • Heater Type

    No

  • Humidity Sensor

    No

  • Cavity Light Type

    LED

  • Combi Power Consumption (MW+Conv) (W)

    No

  • Combi Power Consumption (MW+Grill) (W)

    No

  • Convection Power Consumption (W)

    No

  • Grill Power Consumption (W)

    No

  • How to Cook

    No

  • Microwave Power Consumption (W)

    1350

  • Microwave Power Levels

    10

  • Microwave Power Output (W)

    1200

  • Oven Capacity (L)

    56

  • Smart Inverter

    Yes

  • Total Power Consumption (W)

    No

  • Turntable Size (mm)

    Φ406

CONTROL FEATURES

  • Control Display

    LED

  • Control Location

    Outside

  • Control Type

    Glass Touch

COOKING MODES

  • Air Fry

    No

  • Auto Cook

    Yes

  • Auto Reheat

    No

  • Bake

    No

  • Convection Bake

    No

  • Defrost

    Yes

  • Dehydrate

    No

  • Grill

    No

  • Inverter Defrost

    4

  • Melt

    3

  • Memory Cook

    No

  • Proof

    1

  • Roast

    No

  • Sensor Cook

    No

  • Sensor Reheat

    No

  • Slow Cook

    No

  • Soften

    3

  • Speed Convection

    No

  • Speed Grill

    No

  • Stage Cooking

    No

  • Steam Cook

    No

  • Warm

    1

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Door Design

    Smog

  • Door Open Type

    Side Swing

  • Trim Kit (Sold Separately)

    No

  • Cavity Design

    No

  • Door Color

    Black

  • Door Glass Design

    No

  • Exterior Design

    Divide

  • Interior Color

    No

  • Outcase Color

    Black Silver

  • Printproof Finish

    No

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Shipping Weight (kg)

    20

  • Cavity Dimension (W x H x D) (mm)

    424 x 296 x 459

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    705 x 390 x 540

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    606 x 344 x 503

  • Product Weight (kg)

    14.8

DRAWER FEATURES

  • Drawer Time Control

    No

  • Drawer Type

    No

  • Warming Drawer Levels

    No

  • Warming Drawer Temperature (℃)

    No

POWER / RATINGS

  • Power Output (W)

    1200

  • Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)

    230 / 50

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • NFC Tag On

    No

  • SmartDiagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

ACCESSORIES

  • Air Fry Pan (Ea)

    No

  • Cook Book (Ea)

    No

  • Crispy Tray (Ea)

    No

  • Enamel Tray (Ea)

    No

  • Glass Tray (Ea)

    Yes

  • Grill Tray (Ea)

    No

  • High Rack (Ea)

    No

  • Low Rack (Ea)

    No

  • Metal Tray (Ea)

    No

  • Oven Gloves (Ea)

    No

  • Racks (Ea)

    No

  • Rotate Ring (Ea)

    Yes

  • Rotate Shaft (Ea)

    Yes

  • Steam Bowl (Ea)

    No

  • Steam Chef (Ea)

    No

  • User Manual (Ea)

    Yes

  • Water Tank (Ea)

    No

  • Water Tray (Ea)

    No

