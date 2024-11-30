We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
56L NeoChef™ Solo Microwave Oven in Stainless Finish
Simple, Versatile, LG NeoChef™
It shows LG Neochef™ placed in the kitchen.
Enjoy tasty and healthy food with even heating and fast cooking
Cook from frozen with no worry of overheating.
Cook Faster Enjoy More
Easy Home-Made Yogurt
Simple, Healthy Steamed Veggies
*Steam accessories may vary depending on the country and product model.
*All videos and pictures shown above are for illustration purpose only.
*Actual product may vary due to product enhancement.
*Product availability may vary depending on the country.
Highly Convenient User Centered Functions
Summary
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Brand
No
-
Country of Origin
No
-
Door Color
Black
-
Door Design
Smog
-
EasyClean
Yes
-
Installation Type
Free Standing
-
Outcase Color
Black Silver
-
Oven Capacity (L)
56
-
Type
Solo
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Clock
Yes
-
Add 30 Seconds
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Completion Beeper
Yes
-
EasyClean
Yes
-
Kitchen Timer
Yes
-
Time Setting
Yes
-
Turntable On/Off
No
MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES
-
Eco-on
No
-
Heater Type
No
-
Humidity Sensor
No
-
Cavity Light Type
LED
-
Combi Power Consumption (MW+Conv) (W)
No
-
Combi Power Consumption (MW+Grill) (W)
No
-
Convection Power Consumption (W)
No
-
Grill Power Consumption (W)
No
-
How to Cook
No
-
Microwave Power Consumption (W)
1350
-
Microwave Power Levels
10
-
Microwave Power Output (W)
1200
-
Oven Capacity (L)
56
-
Smart Inverter
Yes
-
Total Power Consumption (W)
No
-
Turntable Size (mm)
Φ406
CONTROL FEATURES
-
Control Display
LED
-
Control Location
Outside
-
Control Type
Glass Touch
COOKING MODES
-
Air Fry
No
-
Auto Cook
Yes
-
Auto Reheat
No
-
Bake
No
-
Convection Bake
No
-
Defrost
Yes
-
Dehydrate
No
-
Grill
No
-
Inverter Defrost
4
-
Melt
3
-
Memory Cook
No
-
Proof
1
-
Roast
No
-
Sensor Cook
No
-
Sensor Reheat
No
-
Slow Cook
No
-
Soften
3
-
Speed Convection
No
-
Speed Grill
No
-
Stage Cooking
No
-
Steam Cook
No
-
Warm
1
DESIGN / FINISH
-
Door Design
Smog
-
Door Open Type
Side Swing
-
Trim Kit (Sold Separately)
No
-
Cavity Design
No
-
Door Color
Black
-
Door Glass Design
No
-
Exterior Design
Divide
-
Interior Color
No
-
Outcase Color
Black Silver
-
Printproof Finish
No
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
-
Shipping Weight (kg)
20
-
Cavity Dimension (W x H x D) (mm)
424 x 296 x 459
-
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)
705 x 390 x 540
-
Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)
606 x 344 x 503
-
Product Weight (kg)
14.8
DRAWER FEATURES
-
Drawer Time Control
No
-
Drawer Type
No
-
Warming Drawer Levels
No
-
Warming Drawer Temperature (℃)
No
POWER / RATINGS
-
Power Output (W)
1200
-
Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)
230 / 50
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
NFC Tag On
No
-
SmartDiagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
ACCESSORIES
-
Air Fry Pan (Ea)
No
-
Cook Book (Ea)
No
-
Crispy Tray (Ea)
No
-
Enamel Tray (Ea)
No
-
Glass Tray (Ea)
Yes
-
Grill Tray (Ea)
No
-
High Rack (Ea)
No
-
Low Rack (Ea)
No
-
Metal Tray (Ea)
No
-
Oven Gloves (Ea)
No
-
Racks (Ea)
No
-
Rotate Ring (Ea)
Yes
-
Rotate Shaft (Ea)
Yes
-
Steam Bowl (Ea)
No
-
Steam Chef (Ea)
No
-
User Manual (Ea)
Yes
-
Water Tank (Ea)
No
-
Water Tray (Ea)
No
