LG has recently made the difficult decision to close its mobile business to focus on other businesses that will provide new experiences and value for the consumers.

Our mobile products will continue to be available while supplies last, which will vary from country to country.

We will fully honor our product limited warranties, and will also continue to provide software and security updates as well as replacement parts in accordance with applicable regulations and contractual obligations.

We want to THANK YOU for your loyalty and support of LG Mobile. We hope that you will embrace our other smart technologies, as LG continues to deliver a wide range of innovative products and services that make life better.

Please refer to the information below for further details.

FAQs