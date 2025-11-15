LG 17" SXGA Single Touch Monitor

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
17” SXGA touch display with 5ms response time
Touch lightly, control easily
LG SXGA (1280x1024) touchscreen monitor allows you to operate efficiently with your fingertips, enhancing work productivity and comfort. Plus, you can enjoy realistic videos with less screen stuttering, thanks to the fast 5ms response time.
A woman is touching LG SXGA touchscreen monitor.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Response Time : 5ms (On/Off, Not Support OD)
Ergonomic design
Easy and comfy
A stand with adjustable tilt enables a comfortable working environment, helping you sit comfortably for extended periods while working.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Tilt range: 15 ~ 66°
Integrated power module
Fully use your desk
By providing built-in power, workstations can be designed with a streamlined and clutter-less layout. This allows for better space utilization and organization, creating a cleaner and more efficient work environment.
A clean and efficiently used desk because of LG SXGA touchscreen monitor with built-in power.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package (sold separately).
Smart Energy Saving
Smart saving without compromise
Our Smart Energy Saving mode reduces power consumption through a luminance compensation algorithm while keeping your monitor bright. Conserve energy without lowering the brightness of the monitor.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Luminance compensation algorithm: Adjusting backlight and color pixel current automatically using Scaler IC.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
17
-
Resolution
1280 x 1024
-
Panel Type
TN
-
Aspect Ratio
5:4
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72%(CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
200 cd/m²
-
Response Time
5ms (On/Off, t Support OD)
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
17
-
Aspect Ratio
5:4
-
Panel Type
TN
-
Surface Treatment
Curvature
-
Response Time
5ms (On/Off, t Support OD)
-
Resolution
1280 x 1024
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.264 x 0.264
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
170º(R/L), 160º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
200 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72%(CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
150 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
600:1
-
Color Bit
8bit
-
Size [cm]
43.18 cm
CONNECTIVITY
-
D-Sub
YES(1ea)
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
1280 x 1024 at 75Hz
-
USB Upstream Port
1x USB2.0
FEATURES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Others (Features)
Single Point Touch
-
Reader Mode
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Borderless Design
Normal
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
75 x 75 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
429×154×377
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
370 x 95 x 315
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
370 x 62 x 315
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
4.5
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
3.3
INFO
-
Product name
HD
-
Year
Y24
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
Builtin Power
-
DC Output
28W(19V,1.6A)
ACCESSORY
-
D-Sub
YES
-
Power Cord
YES
-
USB A to B
YES
STANDARD
-
UL (cUL)
YES
-
CE
YES
-
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
Depends on PDR
