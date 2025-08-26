LG Essential 27" FHD IPS Monitor 100Hz

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
27MS500-B
  • front
  • +15 degree side view
  • side view
  • rear view
  • rear perspective view
  • close-up view of ports
front
+15 degree side view
side view
rear view
rear perspective view
close-up view of ports

Key Features

  • 27" FHD (1920x1080) IPS Panel
  • 100Hz Refresh Rate
  • 250 Brightness [cd/m²]
  • Super Resolution+
  • 2x HDMI Ports
  • Tilt Functionality
More

27" IPS Full HD display

True color at wide angles

LG Monitor with IPS technology highlights the performance of liquid crystal displays. It can provide clear color reproduction, and help users to view the screen at 178° range of wide angle.

LG Monitor with IPS technology highlights the performance of liquid crystal displays. It can provide clear color reproduction, and help users to view the screen at 178° range of wide angle.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

A fast 100Hz provides a smooth frame loading in various programs.

100Hz Refresh Rate

Fluid visuals.
Seamless workflow.

A fast 100Hz provides a smooth frame loading in various programs. Also, you can enjoy realistic gameplay with less screen stuttering and motion blur.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*This is compared to models with a refresh rate of less than 100Hz.

Focused visual comfort

Reader Mode

Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance, supporting a suitable viewing experience for reading on a monitor.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, providing a comfortable view.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.

Enjoy smooth gaming

  • Off

  • On

5ms (GtG) response time

Dive into gaming with clear images

Thanks to the 5ms, which reduces reverse ghosting and provides fast response time, you can enjoy more immersive gaming with advanced performance.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Dynamic Action Sync

Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real time and respond quickly.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer helps gamers detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.

Crosshair

The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

OnScreen Control offering Easier User Interface.

OnScreen Control

Streamlined control

Easily control display settings with a few clicks using OnScreen Control software. You can also readily divide the whole display area with Screen Split.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the Download button.

*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.

Ergonomic design

Easy and comfy solution

This display has a slim bezel on three sides, allowing you to create a suitable work environment through convenient tilt adjustment.

This display has a slim bezel on three sides, allowing you to create a suitable work environment through convenient tilt adjustment.

*Tilt angle: -5~15°

What's in the box

1. Stand body 2. Stand base 3. Screw 4. Adapter+Power cord 5. HDMI cable

Stand body, Stand base, Screw, Adapter+Power code and HDMI cable in the box.

*The image of the product is for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

*The size and design of the adapter may differ depending on the country.

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.3114 x 0.3114

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Size [cm]

    68.6

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    NTSC 68% (CIE1931)

  • Color Bit

    8bit (6bit+FRC)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

MECHANICAL

  • Borderless Design

    3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    75 x 75

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    Yes(2ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

STANDARD

  • CE

    YES

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

FEATURES

  • Color Weakness

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Crosshair

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • Auto Input Switch

    Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    670 x 443 x 150

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    612.0 x 454.9 x 190.0

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    612.0 x 362.5 x 56.2

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    5.2

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    3.5

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    3.1

INFO

  • Product name

    PC Monitor

  • Year

    Y23

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • DC Output

    24W (19V, 1.30A)

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Adapter

    YES

  • HDMI (Color/Length)

    Black / 1.5m

  • Power Cord

    Depend on Country

  • Others (Accessory)

    User Screw (2 EA)

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Yes

picture
Pay over 3 paydays – interest free
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over 3 interest-free instalments. You pay 1/3 upfront, then split the rest over the next 2 paydays.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 1/3 today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over the next 2 paydays. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
picture
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 