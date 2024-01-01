We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27” QHD IPS HDR10 Monitor with AMD FreeSync™
All Spec
PICTURE QUALITY
-
Size
27"
-
Display Type
IPS
-
Response Time
5ms (GTG)
-
Refresh Rate
75Hz
-
Display Resolution
QHD
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99%
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch(mm)
0.2331 x 0.2331 mm
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Brightness
350nits (typ)
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1
-
Viewing Angle
178˚(R/L), 178˚(U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes x 2
-
DisplayPort
Yes x 1
-
Headphone Out
Yes
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)
0.5W
-
DC Off (Max)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
38W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
40W
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
PIP
Yes
-
Colour Calibrated
Yes
-
Colour Weakness Mode
Yes
-
Adaptive Sync
AMD FreeSync™
-
Game Mode
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer®
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync®
Yes
-
Flicker Safe®
Yes
-
Smart Energy saving
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Yes (HDR10)
-
HDR Effect
Yes
SOUND
-
Speaker
No Built-in Speaker
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
24.2" x 19.1" x 8.2"
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
24.2" x 14.3" x 1.8"
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
27.6" x 18.9" x 7.8"
-
With Stand Weight
12.6 lbs
-
Without Stand Weight
10.5 lbs
-
Shipping Weight
18.5 lbs
STAND
-
Tilt (Angle)
-5~20°
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
CABINET/ACCESSORIES
-
Wall mount size (mm)
100 x 100 mm
-
Display Port
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
GENERAL
-
2020 Model
Yes
WARRANTY
-
Limited Warranty
1 Year Parts and Labor
What people are saying
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.