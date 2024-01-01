Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
27.6-inch 16:18 DualUp Monitor with Ergo Stand and USB Type-C™

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

27.6-inch 16:18 DualUp Monitor with Ergo Stand and USB Type-C™

28MQ780-B

27.6-inch 16:18 DualUp Monitor with Ergo Stand and USB Type-C™

(0)
front view with the monitor arm on the right

LG DualUp Monitor

LG DualUp Monitor

Double the Screen, Twice the Experience

Enhance your efficiency with a new format of 16:18 aspect ratio SDQHD display.

Stunning Image Quality

SDQHD (2560 x 2880) Nano IPS
DCI-P3 98% (Typ.) & HDR10

Ergonomics

Ergonomic Stand with C-Clamp
Various Movement of Display

User Convenience

USB Type-C™
Easy Installation

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

New DualUp Monitor UNBOXING and SETUP

Let's going to take a look inside of new DualUp monitor box and get to know the process of installing it, one by one.

*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

More Screen and Less Space

DualUp monitor only occupied compact space for one monitor but this 16:18 aspect ratio monitor support, two 21.5-inch monitors (16:9 aspect ratio), at one screen. It enhances work efficiency and productivity at the same time.

DualUp monitor only occupied compact space for one monitor but this 16:18 aspect ratio monitor support, two 21.5-inch monitors, at one screen.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Various Movement of Display

Ergonomic Movement within Eye Rotation Range

Enhanced flexibility of the Ergo stand* offers expanded ergonomic adjustment of extend, retract, swivel, pivot, height and tilt as well as providing perfect position of screen for more comfortable and sustainable user experience.

*Ergo Stand: Extend/Retract 210mm, Swivel ±335°, Pivot 90° (Counterclockwise), Height 130mm, Down Height 35mm, Tilt ±25°.
**The product images in the video are for illustrational purpose only and might differ from the real product.

Nano IPS™-skjerm støtter et stort fargespekter, 98% av DCI-P3-fargeområdet, og leverer en levende fargegjengivelse ved hjelp av HDR10.
SDQHD Nano IPS Display

Stunning Image Quality, Apposite to Your Work

The 27.6-inch SDQHD (2560 x 2880, 16:18 aspect ratio) Nano IPS display supports a wide color spectrum, 98% of DCI-P3 color gamut, and offers vibrant color reproduction with the support of HDR10.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

LG's Live Color Low Blue Light with TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe® Display Certification helps to protect your eyes against blue light.
Live Color Low Blue Light

Increase Viewing Comfort while Maintaining Color Quality

LG's Live Color Low Blue Light with TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe® Display Certification helps to protect your eyes against blue light by combining RGB hardware and software adjustments while maintaining vivid color quality.

*TÜV Rheinland certification ID (Low Blue Light - Hardware Solution): 1111250391.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

The sensor reacts to light, making the screen brighter in bright areas and darker in the dark.
Ambient Light Sensor

Reducing Eye Strain with Auto Brightness Control

The sensor reacts to light, making the screen brighter in bright areas and darker in the dark. It provides a comfortable working environment.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Ideal Monitor for Creating, Developing, and Multitasking

LG DualUp Monitor, a new style display of 16:18 aspect ratio, helps to boost efficiency and productivity. You can check more information at a glace within the extended upper and lower space.

For Programmer

When coding, you can see code or text more on the double-size screen without having the mouse scroll.

For Creator & Streamer

While streaming the service with DualUp monitor, you can also check a lot of chat tracks in real-time.

For Designer

DualUp monitor provides a widescreen for editing many layers at a glance and takes up less surface area for a wider workspace.

LG DualUp Monitor for Office Worker


For Office Worker

DualUp monitor helps to process work efficiently by checking multiple datasheets with the vertically extended screen.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

USB Type-C™

Easy Control and Connectivity

USB Type-C™ port allows from display and data transferring to connected device charging (up to 90W), enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.
Display

Display

Power Delivery

Power Delivery

Data

Data

USB Type-C™ offering easy control and connectivity

*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.

How to Utilize DualUp Monitor Set-up

PBP & Built-in KVM*

DualUp monitor allows you to control multiple contents from two computers with the picture-by-picture feature. Also, the built-in KVM feature helps to manage content with a single keyboard and mouse.

1 Source PBP**

By connecting two cables, out of HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB Type-C™, you can utilize a dual monitor setup with 28MQ780. It helps to control two-screen easily without using software or shortcut keys.

*KVM: Keyboard, Video Monitor, and Mouse.
**It can be connected via the USB Type-C™ cable, HDMI cable, and USB2.0 upstream cable included with the package.
**DisplayPort cable is NOT included with the package.

Space-saving and Flexible Workstation Setup

The compact design takes up very little desk surface and also contributes to easier installation.
Easy Workstation Setup

Fully Use Your Desk

Basically, for the dual monitor set-up without DualUp monitor but conventional monitors, more than 2-times are required compared to the existing space. DualUp monitor helps users to set workspace comfortably in their current space. Also, C-Clamp & Grommet and One Click Mount make it to install easily without other equipment.

C-Clamp & Grommet


One Click Mount

*For detailed installation instructions, see the product manual at LG.com Support page.
*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    27.6

  • Resolution

    2560 x 2880

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:18

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27.6

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:18

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    2560 x 2880

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.18195 x 0.18195

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Size [cm]

    70.1

CONNECTIVITY

  • Built-in KVM

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver2.0)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    2560x2880 at 60Hz

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    90W

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • Auto Brightness

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • PBP

    2PBP

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Others (Features)

    Low Blue Light

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

SOUND

  • Maxx Audio

    YES

  • Speaker

    7W x 2

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    745 x 240 x 557

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    481.5 x 843.2 x 461.3

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    481.5 x 549.5 x 44.9

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    13.2

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    9

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4.3

INFO

  • Product name

    DualUp

  • Year

    2022

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    190W

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    28.31W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    40W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Others (Accessory)

    DC Extension cable 1.4m Black, Ergo+ stand, Body cable cover, Body top cover, Wrench

  • USB A to B

    YES

  • USB-C

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you

picture
No interest, no fees, 4x instalments over 6 weeks
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over four interest-free instalments. You pay 25% upfront, then three payments of 25% over the following six weeks.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 25% today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over 2-weeks. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
picture
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 