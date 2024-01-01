Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Essential 32" FHD VA Curved Monitor 100Hz with FreeSync

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

LG Essential 32" FHD VA Curved Monitor 100Hz with FreeSync

LG Essential 32" FHD VA Curved Monitor 100Hz with FreeSync

32MR50C-B
  • front view
  • -15 degree side view
  • +15 degree side view
  • perspective view
  • side view
  • rear view
  • rear perspective view
  • close-up view of ports
front view
-15 degree side view
+15 degree side view
perspective view
side view
rear view
rear perspective view
close-up view of ports

Key Features

  • 31,5" FHD (1920x1080) VA Panel
  • 100Hz Refresh Rate
  • 250 Brightness [cd/m²]
  • AMD FreeSync™
  • 1x D-Sub/VGA; 2x HDMI port
  • Tilt Functionality
More

31.5" Full HD Curved display

Colours more vibrant and accurate

This Full HD (1920x1080) screen offers clear colour while displaying various programs at once on the 31.5-inch widescreen with 1500R curvature, elevating work productivity.

This Full HD (1920x1080) screen offers clear colour while displaying various programs at once on the 31.5-inch widescreen with 1500R curvature, elevating work productivity.

*Based on comparison against previous LG models with HD display.

A fast 100Hz provides a smooth frame loading in various programs.

100Hz Refresh Rate

Fluid visuals.
Seamless workflow.

A fast 100Hz provides a smooth frame loading in various programs. Also, you can enjoy realistic gameplay with less screen stuttering and motion blur.

*It supports up to 75Hz Refresh Rate connecting via D-sub.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Enhanced eye protection

Reader Mode

Reader Mode adjusts colour temperature and luminance, supporting a suitable viewing experience for reading on a monitor.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, and it helps to provide a comfortable working environment for a long time.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.

*Based on comparison against previous LG models without the above eye-care feature.

Enjoy the smooth gaming experience

AMD FreeSync™

Fluid and rapid motion

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, gamers can enjoy smooth, clear movement in high resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering, providing an immersive gaming experience.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.

  • Off

  • On

Black Stabilizer

Step ahead in the dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to detect snipers lurking in the dark corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.

OnScreen Control offering Easier User Interface.
OnScreen Control

Streamlined control

Easily control display settings with a few clicks using OnScreen Control software. You can also readily divide the whole display area with Screen Split.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the Download button.

*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.

Ergonomic design

Easy and comfy solution

This display has a slim bezel on three sides, allowing you to create a suitable work environment through convenient tilt adjustment.

This display has a slim bezel on three sides, and the monitor offering tilt adjustment.

*Tilt adjustment range: -5~20°

See all ports

HDMI1.4 icon.

HDMI1.4

D-sub icon.

D-sub

H/P out icon.

H/P out

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

What's in the box

1. Stand base

2. Adapter+Power cord

3. HDMI cable

*The image of the product is for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    3000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Curvature

    1500R

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Size [cm]

    80.0

CONNECTIVITY

  • D-Sub

    Yes (1ea)

  • HDMI

    Yes (2ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

FEATURES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Color Weakness

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • Auto Input Switch

    Yes

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Borderless Design

    3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

SOUND

  • DTS Headphone:X

    No

  • Maxx Audio

    No

  • Rich Bass

    No

  • Speaker

    No

  • Bluetooth Connectivity

    No

  • Dolby Atmos

    No

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    783 x 585 x 224

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    708.2 x 512.4 x 233.4

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    708.2 x 421.4 x 92.2

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    8.53

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    6.2

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.14

INFO

  • Product name

    PC Monitor

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    31W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • DC Output

    32W (19V 1.7A)

ACCESSORY

  • Adapter

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Power Cord

    Depend on Country

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Yes

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you

picture
Pay over 3 paydays – interest free
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over 3 interest-free instalments. You pay 1/3 upfront, then split the rest over the next 2 paydays.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 1/3 today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over the next 2 paydays. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
picture
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 