23" Full HD LED LCD Monitor
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Screen Size
23"
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness((cd/m2)
250
-
Contrast Ratio
5,000,000:1
-
Response Time(ms)
5ms
-
Viewing Angle
170/160
-
Color Depth (Number of colors)
16.7M
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
POWER
-
Normal On
28W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
1W under
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
f-Engine
Yes
-
OSD Control
Yes (EZ Control OSD)
-
Photo effect
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Energy Saving
Yes
MECHANIC
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Tilt
Yes
DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
564 x 202 x 430mm
-
Box
632 x 480 x 107mm
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
3.2kg
