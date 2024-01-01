We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
23" Wide Screen Monitor
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Product Type
Monitor
GENERAL
-
Screen Size
23"
-
Aspect Ratio
16x9
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness((cd/m2)
300 cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio
30000:1
-
Response Time(ms)
5ms
-
Viewing Angle
170°/160°
-
Color Depth (Number of colors)
16.7M
-
Color Gamut
72%
-
PixelPitch()
0.24825
-
Surface Treatment
3H, Anti-Glare
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
Composite Video Input/Output
100-240V
POWER
-
Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)
LIPS
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
<1W
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
f-Engine
Yes
-
ez-Zooming
Yes
-
Photo effect
Yes
-
sRGB
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
ACCESSORIES
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
What people are saying
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.