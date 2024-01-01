We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
17" Standard Series LCD Monitor
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Product Type
Monitor
GENERAL
-
Screen Size
17
-
Panel Type
TN
-
Aspect Ratio
5:4
-
Resolution
1280X1024
-
Brightness((cd/m2)
300:1
-
Contrast Ratio
700:1
-
Response Time(ms)
5ms
-
Viewing Angle
160/160
-
Color Depth (Number of colors)
16.7M
-
Color Gamut
0.72
-
PixelPitch()
0.264X0.264
-
Surface Treatment
n Glare
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
D-Sub
Yes
POWER
-
Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)
0
-
rmal On(Typ.)
30W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
1W
-
DC Off(Max)
1W
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
sRGB
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto
Yes
-
Plug & Play
DDC2B
MECHANIC
-
Front Color
Black 무광, Silver Spray
-
Back Cover Color
Black 무광
-
Stand Color
Black 무광
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Tilt
Yes (-5~20)
DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
374.4(W)*183.0(D)*390.85(H)
-
Set (without Stand)
374.4(W)*61.3(D)*313.6(H)
-
Box
437(W)*132(D)*381(H)
-
Wall Mount
VESA 75*75
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
3.5
-
Set (without Stand)
3.3
-
Box
4.54
ACCESSORIES
-
Packing Material
EPS
-
Box Printing Type
Flexography(rmal)
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
0
-
HDMI
0
