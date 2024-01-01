We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG's 19" Premium LCD Monitors with FLATRON F engine
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Product Type
Monitor
GENERAL
-
Screen Size
19
-
Panel Type
TN
-
Aspect Ratio
0.673611111111111
-
Resolution
1440X900
-
Brightness((cd/m2)
300
-
Contrast Ratio
700:1
-
Response Time(ms)
5ms
-
Viewing Angle
160/160
-
Color Depth (Number of colors)
16.7M
-
Color Gamut
0.72
-
PixelPitch()
0.285X0.285
-
Surface Treatment
n Glare
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
POWER
-
Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)
0
-
rmal On(Typ.)
36W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
1W under
-
DC Off(Max)
1W under
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
f-Engine
Yes
-
ez-Zooming
Yes
-
Photo effect
Yes
-
sRGB
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto
Yes
-
Plug & Play
DDC2B
MECHANIC
-
Front Color
PF-Black 유광, Deco Silver Spray / TF-Black 유광, Deco 유광 Silver Spray / WF-Black 유광, Deco White
-
Back Cover Color
PF,TF Black 유광 / WF-White 유광
-
Stand Color
PF,TF Black 유광 / WF-White 유광
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Tilt
Yes / -5º (front) ~ 20 º(rear)
DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
451.5(W)*220.9(D)*385.3(H)
-
Set (without Stand)
451.5(W)*56.1(D)*321.8(H)
-
Box
511(W)*395(D)*140(H)
-
Wall Mount
N/A
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
3.9(LPL)
-
Set (without Stand)
3.5(LPL)
-
Box
4.5
ACCESSORIES
-
Packing Material
EPS
-
Box Printing Type
Flexography(rmal)
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes (with HDCP)
-
HDMI
0
What people are saying
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.