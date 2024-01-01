We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
24" Slim LED LCD Monitor
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Screen Size
24"
-
Panel Type
TN
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920x1080
-
Brightness((cd/m2)
250
-
Contrast Ratio
2,000,000:1
-
Response Time(ms)
2ms
-
Viewing Angle
170/160
-
Color Depth (Number of colors)
16.7M
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare,3H
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
POWER
-
Normal On
28W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
1W under
-
DC Off(Max)
1W under
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
f-Engine
Yes
-
ez-Zooming
Yes
-
Photo effect
Yes
-
sRGB
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto
Yes
-
Plug & Play
DDC2B
-
Full HD
yes
MECHANIC
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Tilt
Yes
DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
577.4x198.4x440.5
-
Set (without Stand)
577.4x84.1x430
-
Box
646x485x126
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
4.7
-
Set (without Stand)
3.7
-
Box
7.2
ACCESSORIES
-
Packing Material
EPS
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
D-Sub
Yes
