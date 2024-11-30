31.5" UHD 4K HDR monitor

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
32UR500-B

front view

LG UHD Monitor 4K

Details mastered

Experience stunning visual clarity and vibrant colors with the LG UHD 4K HDR monitor. With its expansive 31.5-inch display, you can work efficiently and immerse yourself in streaming.

Experience stunning visual clarity and vibrant colors with the LG UHD 4K HDR monitor.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Display
31.5” UHD 4K (3840x2160)
3-side Virtually Borderless Design
Image quality
HDR10
DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)
Feature
AMD FreeSync™
Tilt Adjustable
Features focused on the gaming

Immersive gaming

32UR500 not only brings thrills with its decent image and stereo sound (featuring Waves MaxxAudio®), but also provides AMD FreeSync™, Dynamic Action Sync, and Black Stabilizer for a realistic gaming experience.

Immersive experience in 4K HDR console gaming.

*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

AMD FreeSync™

Fluid and rapid motion

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, gamers can enjoy smooth, clear movement in high resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering, providing an immersive gaming experience.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.

  • Not apply DAS
  • DAS
Dynamic Action Sync

React swiftly

Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.

  • Off
  • On
Black Stabilizer

Step ahead in the dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.

Enjoy 4K and HDR contents

Visual splendor

Discover HDR content from various streaming services and enjoy vivid brightness and a wide color range on the LG UHD 4K monitor. With HDR technology supporting DCI-P3 color space, immerse yourself in stunning visuals that bring your entertainment to life.

The monitor enabling users to enjoy 4K and HDR Contents.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The OTT streaming service is only available by connecting an OTT device to a monitor. The OTT device and remote control are NOT included in the package (sold separately).

OnScreen Control

Streamlined control

Easily control display settings with a few clicks using OnScreen Control software. You can also readily divide the whole display area with Screen Split.
Download

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the Download button.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.

Ergonomic design

Easy and comfy

The One Click Stand makes to install easily without any other equipment and sets a suitable position through convenient tilt adjustment.

One Click Stand

Easy installation

Tilt

-5~15˚

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    4ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Response Time

    4ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.06053 x 0.18159

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    3000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 80%(CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    2100:1

  • Size [cm]

    80

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • VRR

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    NO

  • HDR Effect

    NO

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100x100

SOUND

  • Maxx Audio

    YES

  • Speaker

    5W x 2

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    960x537x170

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.3x512x223.3

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.3x420.1x45.7

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    11.1

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    6.2

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.2

INFO

  • Product name

    UHD

  • Year

    2023

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    45W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

