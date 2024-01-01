Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
32UR550K-B
  • front view
  • +15 degree side view
  • perspective view
  • -15 degree side view
  • rear perspective view
  • rear view
  • close-up view of ports
  • side view
  • side view of the monitor moving downwards for height adjustment
  • front view with the display pivoting 90 degrees in a portrait view
front view
+15 degree side view
perspective view
-15 degree side view
rear perspective view
rear view
close-up view of ports
side view
side view of the monitor moving downwards for height adjustment
front view with the display pivoting 90 degrees in a portrait view

Key Features

  • DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976) Color Gamut
  • 1.07B Color Depth
  • 2x 5W Speakers
  • 2x HDMI; 1x Display Port
  • Tilt/Height/Pivot Functionality
  • 100x100 VESA Mountable
More

LG UltraFine Monitor 4K.

Details mastered

Experience stunning visual clarity and vibrant colors with the LG UltraFine 4K HDR monitor. With its expansive 31.5-inch display, you can work efficiently and immerse yourself in streaming.

Experience stunning visual clarity and vibrant colors with the LG UltraFine 4K HDR monitor.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Display

31.5” UHD 4K (3840x2160)

3-side Virtually Borderless Design

Image quality

HDR10

DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)

Feature

Tilt, Height and Pivot Adjustable

Features focused on the gaming

Immersive gaming

32UR550K not only brings thrills with its decent image and stereo sound (featuring Waves MaxxAudio®), but also provides Dynamic Action Sync, and Black Stabilizer for a realistic gaming experience.

Immersive experience in 4K HDR console gaming.

*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Dynamic Action Sync

React swiftly

Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.

Black Stabilizer

Step ahead in the dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.

 *The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.

Enjoy 4K and HDR contents

Visual splendor

Discover HDR content from various streaming services and enjoy vivid brightness and a wide color range on the LG UltraFine 4K monitor. With HDR technology supporting DCI-P3 color space, immerse yourself in stunning visuals that bring your entertainment to life.

The monitor enabling users to enjoy 4K and HDR Contents.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The OTT streaming service is only available by connecting an OTT device to a monitor. The OTT device and remote control are NOT included in the package (sold separately).

LG Switch app

Switch swiftly

LG Switch app helps to optimize the monitor to your work and life. You can readily divide the whole display up to 6, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

*To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 32UR550K in the LG.com Support Menu.

Ergonomic design

Easy and comfy

Achieve suitable positioning with the Ergonomic Stand: easily adjust Height, Tilt, and Pivot for your ideal viewing experience.

One Click Stand for an easy set-up of monitor without any other equipment.

One Click Stand

Easy installation

The monitor offering tilt adjustment.

Tilt

-5~20˚

The monitor offering pivot adjustment.

Pivot

90°, Clockwise

The monitor offering height adjustment.

Height

110mm

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    4ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

  • Response Time

    4ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.06053 x 0.18159

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    3000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 80%(CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    2100:1

  • Color Bit

    10bit (8bit+FRC)

  • Size [cm]

    80

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

  • OneClick Stand

    YES

SOUND

  • Maxx Audio

    YES

  • Speaker

    5W x 2

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    821x226X507

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.3x597.1x239.3(↑)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.3x420.1x45.7

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    12

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    7.0

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.2

INFO

  • Product name

    UHD

  • Year

    Y24

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • DC Output

    48W (19V 2.53A)

ACCESSORY

  • Adapter

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES

  • HDMI (Color/Length)

    Black / 1.5m

  • Power Cord

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

  • CE

    YES

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    YES

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

