27" UltraGear™ Full HD IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

27” UltraGear™ Full HD IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

27GN60R-B

27” UltraGear™ Full HD IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

front view

UltraGear™ Gaming Monitor

Lg Ultragear Monitor as The Powerful Gear for Your Gaming

Be the Game Changer

LG UltraGear™ is the powerful gaming display gear with high performance features to take your gaming to the next level.

Speed

IPS 1ms (GtG)
144Hz Refresh Rate

Colour

HDR10
sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Tech

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium

IPS 1ms (GtG at Faster)

On the Fast Track to Gaming Supremacy

With a response time that is 1ms (GtG at Faster), blurring and ghosting are dramatically reduced to make the in-game action smoother and gamers reaction more precise.​

On the Fast Track to Gaming Supremacy

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of speed with IPS 5ms (Left image) and IPS 1ms (GtG).

144Hz Refresh Rate

Fluid Gaming Motion

Games played on this monitor are noticeably smoother and clearer when compared to game play on other monitors with refresh rates of 60Hz or 75Hz.​

Fluid Gaming Motion

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of 60Hz Refresh Rate (left image) and 144Hz Refresh Rate.

Vivid Colours​ and Sharp Details
HDR10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Vivid Colours​ and Sharp Details

Supporting sRGB 99% (typ.) and HDR10, this LG UltraGear gaming monitor allows you to experience dramatic visual immersion when viewing HDR content. Enjoy vivid battlefield scenes, with rich colours and contrast, even from wide viewing angles.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

This monitor supports NVIDIA G-Sync®, an advanced display technology that synchronises refresh rates to the GPU inside GeForce GTX-powered PCs, minimising screen tearing, stutter and input lag for a smoother, faster gaming experience.​

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

AMD FreeSync™ technology* reduces the tearing and stuttering that occur between a graphic card's frame rate and a monitor's refresh rate. Thanks to FreeSync™, gaming enthusiasts can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout hi-res, heavy-duty games.​

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.

Stylish Design

Immersive Gaming Experience

The narrow bezel design offers an immersive visual experience, without distracting from the impressive image. This monitor’s adjustable stand allows you to tilt the monitor - making it easier to find your preferred viewing position.

Immersive Gaming Experience

A Comparison of Two Gaming Scenes between Conventional Mode, and Dynamic Action Sync Mode with The Minimized Input Lag

Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync Mode allows you to see the action as it occurs in real time so that you can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.
A Comparison of Two Gaming Scenes between Conventional Mode, and Black Stabilizer Mode Offering Better Visibility in The Identical Scene

Black Stabiliser

Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.
A Comparison of Two Gaming Scenes Between Conventional Mode and Crosshair Mode Which Helps For Better Aiming

Crosshair Feature

The Crosshair feature helps enhance accuracy in first-person shooter games.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Above images positioned on the left side illustrate the conventional mode that the feature is not supported in.

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    144

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.3108 x 0.3108

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    144

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Size [cm]

    68.5

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    707 x 453 x 164

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    614.2 x 454.2 x 224.8

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    614.2 x 364.8 x 51.7

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    7.9

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    5.8

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.1

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    2022

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    34W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    32W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Others (Accessory)

    Mouse Holder, Body Top Cover, screw

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

