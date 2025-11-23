Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG UltraGear 27" QHD OLED Gaming 480Hz 0,03ms

LG UltraGear 27" QHD OLED Gaming 480Hz 0,03ms

27GX790A-B
  • front view
  • -15 degree side view
  • '+15 degree side view
  • side view
  • rear view with lights on
  • rear view with lights off
  • front view of the monitor with the stand down
  • +15 degree side view of a tilted monitor
  • side view of a tilted monitor
  • top view
  • +30 degree swivel monitor top view
  • +30 degree swivel monitor top view
  • close-up view of ports
  • Right side image
  • Left side image
Key Features

  • 26,5" QHD (2560x1440) OLED Panel
  • 480Hz Refresh Rate
  • 0,03ms Response Time
  • AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro, NVIDIA G-Sync™ Compatible
  • Hexagon Lighting
  • 2x HDMI; 1x Display Port
More
Imagem do logotipo UltraGear™ OLED GX7.

World’s fastest
480Hz OLED with DP 2.1

Front image of the UltraGear™ OLED 27GX790A gaming monitor.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*480Hz is the World's fastest refresh rate based on published specifications of OLED monitors as of November 2024. (241112)

Display

27-inch QHD (2560x1440) OLED

DisplayHDR True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5% (Typ.)

Anti-glare / Low reflection

Speed

Fastest 480Hz refresh rate

0.03ms (GtG) response time

DisplayPort 2.1

Technology

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible 

VESA Certified AdaptiveSync

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

LG OLED, ongoing evolution

Our brilliant UltraGear™ monitor with Micro Lens Array+ technology boasts a brighter OLED with a peak brightness of 1300 nits and an astonishing 480Hz refresh rate, the fastest in the world. Even in the darkest gaming scenes, it delivers detailed black depth expression, while its high aspect ratio and wide colour gamut bring vibrant colours to life, offering an unrivaled gaming experience.

The fastest 480Hz

Refresh rate

Latest DisplayPort 2.1

QHD@480Hz

The brightest OLED

With MLA+ technology

Super black expression

DisplayHDR True Black 400

*SDR brightness is 37.5% brighter than previous OLED monitors with MLA, 27GR95QE, 45GR95QE based on published specifications.

*480Hz is the World's fastest refresh rate based on published specifications of OLED monitors as of November 2024. (241112)

The fastest OLED, 480Hz and 0.03ms (GtG)

Lightning speed

Our UltraGear™ OLED monitor delivers unmatched power with a 480Hz refresh rate, offering ultra-smooth visuals and a 0.03ms (GtG) response time for crisp, ghost-free gameplay that gives you a competitive edge.

Racing game scene of extremely fast 0.03ms (GtG) response and a rapid 480Hz refresh rate.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*480Hz is the World's fastest refresh rate based on published specifications of OLED monitors as of November 2024. (241112)

DP 2.1, the wait is over

The latest DisplayPort 2.1, sets a new standard for next-generation gaming. It is an advanced interface expected to be introduced with the next generation of GPUs, enabling high-speed gaming at 480Hz in QHD resolution. Additionally, with multi-ports like HDMI 2.1 x2, it seamlessly connects to the latest consoles and PCs.

The wide bandwidth of DP 2.1 cables enables high-speed gaming at 480Hz at QHD resolution.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*DP, HDMI, and USB cables are included in the package.

*The graphics card is NOT included in the package.

Planetary images appear brighter and clearer on LG OLED monitors.

The brightest OLED

The brilliant LG’s WOLED features Micro Lens Array+ (MLA+) technology, enhancing brightness and performance by optimizing light efficiency and minimizing light loss. This results in bright and vibrant images with up to 37.5% higher brightness (SDR) compared to our previous models with MLA.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*SDR brightness is 37.5% brighter than previous OLED monitors with MLA, 27GR95QE, 45GR95QE based on published specifications.

DisplayHDR True Black 400 | DCI-P3 98.5%

The explosion of colours

VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 delivers deep and consistent black levels that remain unchanged across various environments. With a 1.5M contrast ratio, DCI-P3 98.5% (typical) colour gamut, and Delta E ≦2 colour accuracy ensures that colours are displayed with realistic detail, just as originally intended.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*1.5m:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL (Average Picture Level) value which is given as a percentage and refers to the value between the black level and the reference level for white.

Anti-glare & Low reflection

Excellent visibility even under the light

You no longer need to be in a dimly lit room. Even in bright environments or LED-lit gaming rooms, you can enjoy uninterrupted, crystal-clear visuals with Anti-glare and Low Reflection technology.

Low Blue Light

Powerful protection from blue light

Experience gaming freely with reduced harmful blue light. LG WOLED utilizes advanced technology that reduces blue light levels while preserving vivid and lifelike colours certified by UL for low blue light platinum, allowing vivid game colours for a more comfortable viewing experience.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*LG OLED panels have been certified as Flicker-Free, Discomfort Glare Free, and Low Blue Light by UL.

*Certificate Number: Flicker-Free Display (OLED) - A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (conditions of UGR less than 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum - V745051.

*The above feature may vary depending on the user’s computing environment or conditions.

Personalized Picture Wizard

Crafted for your taste

Upgrade your gaming and video experience with the quality tailored to your preferences, simply by selecting an image. Intuitively and effortlessly, the system customizes the settings to match your taste, delivering the optimal quality for you.

Animated video of AI Personalized Picture Wizard function in action.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*How to set Personalized Picture Wizard: Step1. Adjust to the personalized picture quality setting. (Run LG Switch app → Personalized Picture Wizard → Select quality preference through 6 steps → Complete personal quality setting through analysis). Step2. Run Personalized Picture in the On-Screen Display. (Game Adjust →  Game Mode → Personalized Picture).

Smooth motion,
infinite play

A medieval knight is fighting on horseback.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.

*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

Our monitor is an NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good gaming experience with significantly reduced tearing or stuttering.

VESA certified AdaptiveSync

Featuring VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification, geared towards gaming with notably higher refresh rates and low latency. Enjoy smoother, tear-free gaming visuals and jitter-free video playback.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

First-ever OLED monitor to receive VESA ClearMR 21000 certification

The first OLED gaming monitor certified by ClearMR 21000, finally captures even the subtle blurring that occurs around the edges of moving objects, displaying fast-moving action with sharpness and detail. Also, it allows you to take a step closer to victory.

Image of a green car racing on a track.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Unleash ultimate clarity:
ClearMR 21000

A new standard set. Our monitor is the world's first to achieve ClearMR 21000 certification, exceeding VESA testing with a Clear Motion Ratio of over 19500. Experience unparalleled clarity and smoothness.

Compact and sleek

Experience our hexagon lighting and a virtually borderless 4-sided clean design featuring a fully adjustable base with swivel, tilt, height, and pivot. A clutter-free L stand and wide-range swivel adjustment are designed to minimize desk space usage and eliminate dead space efficiently.

An image showcasing the gaming setup of the LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitor 27GX790A model.

Product image of UltraGear OLED 27GX790A gaming monitor.

Swivel adjustable icon.

Swivel

-30~30°

Tilt adjustable icon.

Tilt

-5~15°

Tilt adjustable icon.

Height

110m

Pivotable icon.

Pivot

Clockwise

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

The 4-pole headphone cord is connected to the monitor.

4-pole headphone out

Plugin for immersive
sound effect

Enjoy your games while having voice chat by connecting easily with 4-pole headphone out. Also, you can feel even more immersive with virtual 3D sound with DTS Headphone:X.

*Headsets sold separately.

Gaming GUI

Award winning gaming GUI

Gamers can use On-Screen Display and LG Switch to easily customize the setting from adjusting basic monitor options to registering ‘User Defined Key’ that user can set the shortcut.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*To download the LG Switch app, visit LG.COM.

Compact size, quick movement

Gaming monitor features a 27-inch display while also offering a 24-inch screen size adjustment option for games requiring quick responsiveness. This allows players to adapt to a more compact screen size for a wider view and reduced movements, enabling them to gain a competitive edge.

*How to set 24-inch mode: Open the OSD Menu → Input → Aspect Ratio and select 16:9 24.

Dynamic Action Sync

Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.

Crosshair

The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy..

FPS Counter

The FPS Counter will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.

*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.

*FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.

LG Calibration Studio software.

LG Calibration Studio

Accurate colours updated

By utilizing the hardware calibration of LG Calibration Studio, you can experience advanced colour quality with extensive colour spectrum and consistency

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The software and the sensor are ​NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 1] Turn off the Smart Energy Saving mode.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 2] Set Game Mode as Gamer 1.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 3] Set Brightness to 100.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 4] Set Peak Brightness as High.

GUI setting image of SMART ENERGY SAVING.
GUI setting image of Gamer Mode.
GUI setting image of Brightness.
GUI setting image of Peak Brightness.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Power consumption may increase when the above options are chosen.

*The display burn-in may occur when any of the above options is chosen.

How to Protect your OLED

You can prevent occurring afterimages or display burn-in by turning on the 'OLED Screen Move', which moves the screen slightly at regular intervals, 'Screen Saver' and 'Image Cleaning'.

*This feature can be controlled or set with the 4-way joystick button on the monitor.

*It may not prevent every afterimage or display burn-in with this method. 

1-YEAR BURN-IN WARRANTY for UltraGear OLED gaming monitor.

1-YEAR BURN-IN WARRANTY
for UltraGear OLED gaming monitor

*Limited warranty. Terms and conditions may vary by country.

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    26.5

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    275cd/m²

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    480

  • Response Time

    0.03ms (GTG)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    275cd/m²

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1500000:1

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    480

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Response Time

    0.03ms (GTG)

  • Size [cm]

    67.3

  • Size [Inch]

    26.5

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare, Low-Reflection of the front polarizer

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • Auto Input Switch

    Hexagon Lighting

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    Yes

  • Color Weakness

    Yes

  • Crosshair

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • FPS Counter

    Yes

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • User Defined Key

    Yes

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR True Black 400

  • VRR

    Yes

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • DisplayPort

    Yes(1ea)

  • DP Version

    2.1

  • HDMI

    Yes(2ea)

  • Headphone out

    4-pole (Sound+Mic)

  • USB Downstream Port

    Yes(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    Yes(1ea/ver3.0)

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Borderless Design

    4-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • OneClick Stand

    Yes

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    820x183x532

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    605.2x351.0x45.3

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    605.2x579.3x249.1(up)/605.2x469.3x249.1(Down)

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    12.5

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.1

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    9.3

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    Yes (ver 2.1)

  • Adapter

    Yes

  • Calibration Report (Paper)

    Yes

  • Display Port

    Yes (ver 2.1)

  • HDMI (Color/Length)

    Black / 1.8m

  • Others (Accessory)

    Stand body / Stand base

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • USB A to B

    Yes

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

picture
Pay over 3 paydays – interest free
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over 3 interest-free instalments. You pay 1/3 upfront, then split the rest over the next 2 paydays.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 1/3 today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over the next 2 paydays. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
picture
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 