32" UltraGear™ QHD Gaming Monitor with 240Hz (O/C 260Hz) Refresh Rate

32" UltraGear™ QHD Gaming Monitor with 240Hz (O/C 260Hz) Refresh Rate

32GQ850-B

32" UltraGear™ QHD Gaming Monitor with 240Hz (O/C 260Hz) Refresh Rate

front view

Gear Up, Game On.

Gear Up, Game On

Display
Nano IPS with ATW
QHD (2560x1440) Display
Speed
240Hz (Overclock 260Hz)
IPS 1ms (GtG)
QHD@240Hz from HDMI 2.1
Technology
VESA Certified AdaptiveSync
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
Nano IPS with ATW

Broaden Your True View

Nano IPS with ATW (Advanced True Wide Polarizer) enhances contrast ratio and color expression in true wide angle and can help boost your gaming experience more realistically.

with ATW

 

without ATW

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

ATW

Better Contrast Ratio and Color Expression

x 11

Angular CR

Maximum
x 52

Color Coverage

Maximum
  • Angular Contrast Ratio

    Conventional (14:1) Vs ATW (145:1)

  • Color Coverage (DCI / CIE1976)

    Conventional (64 Gray 0.8%) Vs ATW (64 Gray 43.1%)

ATW (Advanced True Wide Polarizer), applied to an ultra-premium display for high-level professional work for medical and expert use, covers better Angular Contrast Ratio (max.11 times) and color coverage (max.52 times) than the display not applied the ATW in wider angle.

*Angular Contrast Ratio : The blue area represents the dark part of a pixel, so the wider blue area means the lower contrast ratio.
**Test conditions : R/G/B (255G, 64G, 31G) and black values (Angular CR for each condition and ø45° to maximize color coverage) were evaluated at θ 30°, 45°, and 60°. Angular CR and Color Coverage compensation effect at θ 60° is maximized.

Stunning Gaming Imagery.

Stunning Gaming Imagery

Nano IPS technology supports high-fidelity color to reproduce vivid scenes, while VESA DisplayHDR™ 600 delivers dynamic contrast on a 32-inch large QHD screen.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Speedy Screen, Smooth Gameplay.
240Hz (O/C 260Hz)

Speedy Screen, Smooth Gameplay

A fast speed of 240Hz (Overclock 260Hz) allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. The gamers can response rapidly to opponents and aim at target easily.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**To enable the 240Hz (O/C 260Hz), you need a graphic card supporting DSC and DisplayPort 1.4.

IPS 1ms (GtG)

Overwhelming Speed, Diving into Gaming

With IPS 1ms comparable to TN Speed, reducing reverse ghosting and providing fast response time, lets you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance.

Reduced Blur and Ghosting in Gaming with IPS 1ms.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode).

Play Game Fully yet Easily.
QHD@240Hz from HDMI 2.1

Play Game Fully yet Easily

32GQ850 is capable of up to 240Hz refresh rate from HDMI 2.1. It means gamers can fully enjoy QHD resolution and 240Hz either by DisplayPort or HDMI.

*It supports up to 240Hz (O/C 260Hz) Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). A graphic card that supports HDMI 2.1 and the HDMI 2.1 cable (included in the package) is required to work properly.
**The graphics card is sold separately.

Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming

Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming.

VESA Certified AdaptiveSync

This monitor, which receives VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification which is focused on gaming with significantly higher refresh rates and low latency, enables smoother, tear-free images for gaming and jitter-free video playback.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

32GQ850 is a NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good tear-free, stutter-free gaming experience.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Gamer-centric Design.

Gamer-centric Design

Enhance your gaming experience with a new Hexagon lighting design and slim bezel on the 3-side. The adjustable base helps you play games more comfortably.

3-side Slim Bezel

Tilt & Height

Pivot

4-pole Headphone out.
4-pole Headphone out

Plugin for Immersive Sound Effect

Enjoy your games while having voice chat by connecting easily with 4-pole Headphone out. Also, you can feel even more immersive with virtual 3D sound with DTS Headphone :X.

*This monitor does not support a built-in speaker.
**Headsets sold separately.

Customized Modes for Game.
Gaming GUI

Award Winning Gaming GUI

Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control to easily customize the setting from adjusting basic monitor options to registering ‘User Defined Key’ that user can set the shortcut.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
**The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Dynamic Action Sync

With Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real time, reduce input delays, and respond quickly to their opponents.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

Crosshair

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

FPS Counter

Without installing a separate software, you can see your Frames Per Second (FPS) in games by displaying it in the corner of the screen.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
***FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.

LG Calibration Studio.
LG Calibration Studio

Accurate Colors Updated

Optimize color performance by using Hardware Calibration through the LG Calibration Studio, making the most of LG IPS QHD display's wide color spectrum and consistency.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**The software and a Calibration Sensor are ​NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    450

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    260 (O/C)

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2724 x 0.2724

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    450

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    260 (O/C)

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    360

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Size [cm]

    80

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    4-pole (Sound+Mic)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.0)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Others (Features)

    Hexagon Lighting, DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • VRR

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 600

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    YES

  • Advanced True Wide Pol.

    YES

  • OverClocking

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • RGB LED Lighting

    Hexagon Lighting

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

SOUND

  • DTS Headphone:X

    YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    969 x 168 x 531

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    713.9 x 613.8 x 278

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    713.9 x 428.2 x 54

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    11.5

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    8.2

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.9

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    2022

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    110W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    55W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Others (Accessory)

    Mouse Holder(1ea), Cable Holder (1ea)

  • USB A to B

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    YES

  • LG UltraGear™ Studio

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

