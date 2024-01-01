We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
180Hz refresh rate
Upgraded speed.
New standard.
We have raised UltraGear's speed standard to 180Hz. You can enjoy ultra-clear and smooth images with a 180Hz refresh rate, which loads images 180 times in a second.
It is a comparison image of a fast-paced game with a low refresh rate and a clear image with a 180Hz high refresh rate.
*Comparison of 60Hz refresh rate (left image) and 180Hz refresh rate.
1ms (GtG) response time
Overwhelming speed,
diving into gaming
The ultra-fast 1ms response time (GtG), reducing reverse ghosting and providing fast response time, lets you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance.
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode).
Fluid gaming experience
Comparison of fluid gaming image - The left image is tearing, and the Right image is tear-free.
VESA certified AdaptiveSync
Featuring VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification, geared towards gaming with notably higher refresh rates and low latency. Enjoy smoother, tear-free gaming visuals and jitter-free video playback.
AMD FreeSync™
With FreeSync™ technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.
*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
Gamer-centric design
Enhance your gaming experience with a 3-side virtually borderless design for an immersive view and tilt adjustable base to help you play the game more comfortably. Its clutter-free L stand occupies minimal desk space, allowing you to minimize dead space.
Gaming GUI
Match up with your gaming style
Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control to easily customize the setting from adjusting basic monitor options to registering ‘User Defined Key’ that user can set the shortcut.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control software, visit LG.COM.
Dynamic Action Sync
Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers to detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while the FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.
*FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300cd/m²
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
180
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Curvature
1000R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
180
-
Size [cm]
80
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
Yes(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
Yes(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Color Weakness
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
FPS Counter
Yes
-
User Defined Key
Yes
-
Auto Input Switch
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
-
OneClick Stand
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
780.0 x 500.0 x 180.0
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
699.9 x 508.1 x 226.5
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
699.9 x 421.2 x 111.9
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
7.7
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
5.9
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
4.6
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
POWER
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
DC Output
19V / 2.3A
ACCESSORY
-
Adapter
Yes
-
Display Port
Yes
-
Power Cord
Yes
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
