48" UltraGear™ UHD 4K OLED Gaming Monitor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

48GQ900-B

48GQ900-B

48” UltraGear™ UHD 4K OLED Gaming Monitor

(0)
front view

UltraGear™ Logo.

Gear Up, Game On.

Gear Up, Game On

Display

UHD 4K OLED Display
Anti-glare & Low reflection
1.5 M : 1 Contrast Ratio & HDR10

Speed

0.1ms (GtG)
120Hz (O/C 138Hz)
4K@120Hz from HDMI 2.1

Technology

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

48” UHD 4K OLED

Widen Your Gaming View

Thanks to UHD 4K OLED display representing outstanding clarity and realistic picture with HDR10 delivering dynamic contrast, LG UltraGear™ monitor can help gamers immerse into the game and feel as if they were in the center of the game at the 48-inch large screen.

Widen Your Gaming View.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

SELF-LIT OLED.

SELF-LIT OLED

SELF-LIT OLED Pixel provides a more immersive gaming experience with its rich color expression and the contrast ratio as well as the fast response time.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • LED
  • OLED

OLED 1.5 M : 1 Contrast Ratio

With 1,500,000:1 high contrast ratio, the gamer can experience almost all colors and visuals of the game intended by the creators precisely.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Anti-Glare
Anti-Glare & Low reflection

Show Only Your Game

Applying Anti-Glare & Low reflection technology can provide a better viewing experience anywhere by reducing screen distraction even in the surrounding lighting environment. In addition, it has the effect of reducing eye strain with a Flicker-free panel.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**This model uses a Flicker-free panel verified by UL.

0.1ms (GtG) Response time

Overwhelming Speed, Diving into Gaming

With 0.1ms (GtG) response time, reducing reverse ghosting and helping objects render clearly, let you enjoy the game with smoother movement and surreal visual fluidity.

Reduced Blur and Ghosting in Gaming with 0.1ms.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Speedy Screen, Smooth Gameplay.
120Hz (O/C 138Hz)

Speedy Screen, Smooth Gameplay

A fast speed of 120Hz (Overclock138Hz) allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. The gamers can response rapidly to opponents and aim at target easily.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

4K@120Hz from HDMI 2.1

Play Game Fully yet Easily

LG 48GQ900 is capable of up to 120Hz (O/C 138Hz) refresh rate from HDMI 2.1. It means gamers can fully enjoy UHD 4K resolution and up to 120Hz (O/C 138Hz) without fuss either by DisplayPort or HDMI.

Play the game with UHD 4K resolution and up to 120Hz (O / C 138Hz) refresh rate.

*It supports up to 120Hz (O/C 138Hz) Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). A graphic card that supports HDMI 2.1 and the HDMI 2.1 cable (included in the package) is required to work properly.
**The graphics card is sold separately.
**The graphics card is sold separately.

Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming

Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

48GQ900 is a NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good tear-free, stutter-free gaming experience.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Gamer-centric Design

Thanks to the side stand and ultra-slim design, it creates an optimized gaming environment by providing space utilization and ease of secure visibility in every place you want to play like the living room, gaming room, or other spaces.

Gamer-centric Design.

UltraGear™ Remote Control.
UltraGear™ Remote Control

Set and Control at Once

With UltraGear™ Remote Control, you can conveniently set and control your monitor by turning it on or off, sound adjusting, changing mode, and others.
4-pole Headphone out.

Immersive Sound Experience

48GQ900 provides impressive sound with 2 x 20W stereo speakers. Also, you can enjoy your games and have voice chat simultaneously by connecting easily with 4-pole Headphone out, while feeling even more immersive with virtual 3D sound with DTS Headphone:X.

*Headsets sold separately.

Customized Modes for Game.
Gaming GUI

Award Winning Gaming GUI

Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control to easily customize the setting from adjusting basic monitor options to registering ‘User Defined Key’ that user can set the shortcut.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
**The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Dynamic Action Sync

With Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real time, reduce input delays, and respond quickly to their opponents.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

Crosshair

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

FPS Counter

Without installing a separate software, you can see your Frames Per Second (FPS) in games by displaying it in the corner of the screen.

 

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
***FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.

LG Calibration Studio.
LG Calibration Studio

Accurate Colors Updated

Optimize color performance by using Hardware Calibration through the LG Calibration Studio, making the most of LG OLED 4K display's wide color spectrum and consistency.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**The software and a Calibration Sensor are ​NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    47.53

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    330 (@SDR 25% APL)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    138 (O/C)

  • Response Time

    0.1ms (GtG)

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    47.53

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Response Time

    0.1ms (GtG)

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.274 x 0.274

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    330 (@SDR 25% APL)

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1500000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    138 (O/C)

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    264 (@SDR 25% APL)

  • Size [cm]

    120.7193

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(3ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    4-pole (Sound+Mic)

  • SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    YES

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.0)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Others (Features)

    Hexagon Lighting, VESA DSC Tech. DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • VRR

    YES

  • OverClocking

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • RGB LED Lighting

    Hexagon Lighting

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    300 x 200

SOUND

  • DTS Headphone:X

    YES

  • Speaker

    20W x 2

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    1285 x 771 x 173

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    1070.6 x 659.7 x 184.8

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    1070.6 x 623.9 x 46.6

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    19.3

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    16.8

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    15.5

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    2022

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    253W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    175W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    Built-in Power

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Others (Accessory)

    Back Door(Purple Gray), Cable Cover(Purple Gray), Screw(Black, M4 X L20), Battery(AAA x 2EA)

  • Remote Controller

    YES

  • USB A to B

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you

