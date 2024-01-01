Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
49” UltraGear™ 32:9 Dual QHD Curved Gaming Monitor with 240Hz Refresh Rate

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

49” UltraGear™ 32:9 Dual QHD Curved Gaming Monitor with 240Hz Refresh Rate

49GR85DC-B

49” UltraGear™ 32:9 Dual QHD Curved Gaming Monitor with 240Hz Refresh Rate

(0)
front view

LG gaming monitor - Born to Game.

Born to Game

Speed

240Hz Refresh Rate
1ms (GtG) Response Time
DQHD@240Hz from HDMI 2.1

Display

49” 32:9 Dual QHD (5120x1440) Curved
DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000

Technology

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
Gaming GUI

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

49-inch 32:9 Dual QHD Curved (1000R)

Designed for Immersive Gaming

With its 32:9 aspect ratio and 1000R curvature, the DQHD 49-inch screen puts gamers at the center of the action, for experiences that feel more realistic and more immersive.

49-inch 32:9 Dual QHD Curved (1000R) display.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

The 49-inch Dual QHD (5120x1440) ultrawide curved monitor with a 32:9 aspect ratio displays much more screen space for the gaming scene.
49-inch 32:9 Dual QHD (5120x1440)

Ultrawide Screen for Panoramic Views

Thanks to a 49-inch Dual QHD (5120x1440) ultrawide curved monitor with a 32:9 aspect ratio display, gamers can enjoy panoramic views and vivid imagery – a truly immersive gaming experience.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

49GR85DC supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 with wide-range brightness and contrast.
VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000

True-to-life Colors & Contrast

The 49GR85DC supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 with wide-range brightness and contrast, delivering life-like HDR gaming with accurate color and contrast reproduction.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

PBP & PIP

Play More, Do More

Supported by 2 PBP and PIP, the 49GR85DC gives you more. With these features, you can watch YouTube content while playing your favorite game, or view multiple windows on one large screen.

You can see many more image sources and windows on one large screen with 2 PBP

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**The Refresh Rate is set to 120Hz when you run more than two programs simultaneously.

240Hz Refresh Rate

Speedy Screen, Smooth Gameplay

A fast speed of 240Hz allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. The gamers can response rapidly to opponents and aim at target easily.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**The Refresh Rate is set to 120Hz when you run more than two programs simultaneously.

Overwhelming Speed, Diving into Gaming.
1ms (GtG) Response Time

Overwhelming Speed, Diving into Gaming

The ultra-fast 1ms response time (GtG), reducing reverse ghosting and providing fast response time, lets you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time' (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode).

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

Clearer, Smoother and Faster

With AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro.

DQHD@240Hz by DisplayPort or HDMI

Play Game Fully yet Easily

49GR85DC is capable of up to 240Hz refresh rate from HDMI 2.1. It means gamers can fully enjoy DQHD resolution and 240Hz either by DisplayPort 1.4 or HDMI 2.1.

DQHD@240Hz by DisplayPort or HDMI

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**It supports up to 240Hz rapid Refresh Rate. A graphic card that supports HDMI 2.1 and the HDMI 2.1 cable (included in the package) is required to work properly.
***The graphics card is NOT included in the package (sold separately).
****The Refresh Rate is set to 120Hz when you run more than two programs simultaneously.

Gamer-centric Design

Gamer-centric Design

Enhance your gaming experience with a new Hexagon lighting and 3-side virtually borderless design. The adjustable base supports the monitor's swivel, tilt, and height to help you play games more comfortably.
Swivel adjustable monitor.

Swivel

Tilt adjustable monitor.

Tilt

Height adjustable monitor.

Height

Borderless design monitor.

3-side Borderless

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

4-pole Headphone out.
4-pole Headphone out

Plug Into Immersive
Sound Effects

Communicate with your squad using voice chat function, connected easily via 4-pole headphone output. Virtual 3D sound with DTS headphones adds to the immersive gaming experience.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**This monitor does not support a built-in speaker.
***Headsets are NOT included in the package (sold separately).

Customized Modes for Game.
Gaming GUI

iF DESIGN AWARD Winning Gaming GUI

Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control to easily customize the setting from adjusting basic monitor options to registering ‘User Defined Key’ that user can set the shortcut.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
**The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Dynamic Action Sync

With Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real time, reduce input delays, and respond quickly to their opponents.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

Crosshair

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

FPS Counter

Whether you're editing, gaming, or watching a movie, every frame matters. That’s why the FPS Counter provides real-time data on loading performance – to get the most out of your experience.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
***FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.

LG Calibration Studio.
LG Calibration Studio

Accurate Colors Updated

Optimize color performance by using Hardware Calibration through the LG Calibration Studio, making the most of LG IPS QHD display's wide color spectrum and consistency.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    49

  • Resolution

    5120 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    32:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    450

  • Curvature

    1000R

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    240

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    49

  • Aspect Ratio

    32:9

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    5120 x 1440

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2328 x 0.2328

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    450

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    3000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Curvature

    1000R

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    240

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    2250:1

  • Size [cm]

    123.8

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    4-pole (Sound+Mic)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.0)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • PIP

    YES

  • PBP

    2PBP

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Others (Features)

    Hexagon Lighting, VESA DSC Tech. DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • VRR

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 1000

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • RGB LED Lighting

    Hexagon Lighting

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

SOUND

  • DTS Headphone:X

    YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    1278 x 530 x 339

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    1170.0 x 583.3 x 393.1(↑) 1170.0 x 473.3 x 393.1(↓)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    1170 x 373.1 x 236.4

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    20

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    15.1

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    12.1

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    2023

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    240W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    90W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    Built-in Power

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES (ver 2.1)

  • Others (Accessory)

    Mouse Holder

  • USB A to B

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you

picture
No interest, no fees, 4x instalments over 6 weeks
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over four interest-free instalments. You pay 25% upfront, then three payments of 25% over the following six weeks.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 25% today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over 2-weeks. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
picture
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 