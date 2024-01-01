We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
49” UltraGear™ 32:9 Dual QHD Curved Gaming Monitor with 240Hz Refresh Rate
Designed for Immersive Gaming
49-inch 32:9 Dual QHD Curved (1000R) display.
Play More, Do More
You can see many more image sources and windows on one large screen with 2 PBP
**The Refresh Rate is set to 120Hz when you run more than two programs simultaneously.
Speedy Screen, Smooth Gameplay
**The Refresh Rate is set to 120Hz when you run more than two programs simultaneously.
**Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time' (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode).
**Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro.
Play Game Fully yet Easily
DQHD@240Hz by DisplayPort or HDMI
**It supports up to 240Hz rapid Refresh Rate. A graphic card that supports HDMI 2.1 and the HDMI 2.1 cable (included in the package) is required to work properly.
***The graphics card is NOT included in the package (sold separately).
****The Refresh Rate is set to 120Hz when you run more than two programs simultaneously.
**This monitor does not support a built-in speaker.
***Headsets are NOT included in the package (sold separately).
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
Dynamic Action Sync
With Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real time, reduce input delays, and respond quickly to their opponents.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
**The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
***FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.
**The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
49
-
Resolution
5120 x 1440
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
32:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
450
-
Curvature
1000R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
49
-
Aspect Ratio
32:9
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
5120 x 1440
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2328 x 0.2328
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
450
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Curvature
1000R
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
350
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
2250:1
-
Size [cm]
123.8
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
Headphone out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
PIP
YES
-
PBP
2PBP
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Others (Features)
Hexagon Lighting, VESA DSC Tech. DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
VRR
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 1000
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
Hexagon Lighting
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
SOUND
-
DTS Headphone:X
YES
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
1278 x 530 x 339
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
1170.0 x 583.3 x 393.1(↑) 1170.0 x 473.3 x 393.1(↓)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
1170 x 373.1 x 236.4
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
20
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
15.1
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
12.1
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
2023
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
240W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
90W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
Built-in Power
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
-
HDMI
YES (ver 2.1)
-
Others (Accessory)
Mouse Holder
-
USB A to B
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
