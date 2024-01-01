Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 1 Hour Repair Service Terms & Conditions

 

By participating in the LG 1 Hour Service Campaign, you, the Participant, are deemed to have read, understood and accepted these terms and conditions.

1. Only LG TVs, Home Audio, and microwaves (“unit”) will be eligible for the 1 Hour Service Campaign. This promotion is valid until 08 December 2023.
2. Participants must be over the age of 18 (eighteen) and must be in possession of a valid South African identity document or permanent residence permit or temporary residence permit valid for a period exceeding 3 (three) months for the Republic of South Africa.
3. All officially imported units for the South African market will be accepted.
4. This is a carry in service only. Units are to be brought in by the end user (owner). Units brought by Repair Companies will not be accepted. Deliveries by Dealer and / or Retailers on behalf of Participants will not be accepted.
5. The 1 Hour Service campaign will include the general service of LG TVs, Home Audio, and microwaves, and replacement of parts and labour. Units excluded from the 1 hour campaign will be all projectors, all drives, mobile phones, tablets, monitors, AC adapters, fridges, washing machines, washer dryers, dishwashers, stylers, remotes, and water heaters. For TVs, the Service Campaign will exclude Modules, backlight and panel repairs.
6. If LG cannot repair your LG TV, Home Audio or microwave within 1 hour, the participant will receive a special offer:
- 3 month warranty extension if the product is still within warranty, or
- 30% discount if the product out of warranty (applicable to parts only, excluding module).
7. Units must be collected by the Participant within 14 (fourteen) working days of notification of collection, failing which, the item will be sold to defray expenses for storage.
8. Units are to be collected from the Service Centre where the unit was dropped off.

Participating Service Centres

 

The following Service Centres will be the drop off zone in order to qualify for the 1 Hour Service Campaign:

• Midrand: 10 A and B Tonetti Street, Growthpoint Business Park, Halfway House, 0843344555
• Durban : IRS Tronics, Unit 9B Kyalami Industrial Park, 26 Kyalami Road, Westmead, Pinetown, 031 700 6305
• Cape Town: Unit 23, The Cornerstone, London Circle, Brackengate Business Park, Brackenfell, 7560
• Edenvale: Xecutronix CC, Unit 4 Big Sky Factories, Edenvale, Johannesburg, 1609, 011 5240764.

Additional Exclusions:

 

1. Units will not be repaired or replaced in the following instances:
a. Units that have had their serial number removed or tampered with,
b. Units that have been di-assembled and tampered with or parts are missing from the units,
c. Units that have physical damage, misuse, replacement of damaged cosmetic parts, paint peeling or unit rusting,
d. cockroach or ant infestation or any damage due to rodents.
e. where parts are obsolete /or discontinued.
f. all cross border /or imported units that were not manufactured or sold in the LG Electronics South Africa region or not sold by it’s local subsidiary. ONLY LG Electronics South Africa registered serial numbers will be accepted for the free service.

General:

 

1. LG shall utilize all reasonable precautions to ensure that all Participants’ personal information is kept safe and secure during the 1 Hour Service Campaign and shall dispose of such information thereafter.
2. Neither LG nor any other person or party associated with this 1 Hour Service Campaign, their associated companies, agents, contractors and sponsors and any of its personnel involved in this Free Service Campaign, shall be liable whatsoever for any loss or damage incurred or suffered (including but not limited to direct or indirect or consequential loss), death or personal injury suffered or sustained arising from participation in this 1 Hour Service Campaign.
3. LG reserves the right to amend, cancel, terminate or alter this 1 Hour Service Campaign immediately and without notice in the event that the 1 Hour Service Campaign is held to be or becomes unlawful. In such event all participants hereby waive any rights which they may have against LG and acknowledge that they will have no recourse or claim of any nature whatsoever against LG.
4. To the extent permitted by the Consumer Protection Act and any other applicable law: LG may in their sole discretion amend these terms and conditions at any time, without notice, and such amendments shall be deemed to have taken effect from the date of publication of the revised terms and conditions on the LG’s website www.lg.com/za. The onus rests on the Participant to constantly check the website for updates to the terms and conditions.
5. The 1 Hour Service Campaign is governed by these terms and conditions.

