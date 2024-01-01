1. LG shall utilize all reasonable precautions to ensure that all Participants’ personal information is kept safe and secure during the 1 Hour Service Campaign and shall dispose of such information thereafter.

2. Neither LG nor any other person or party associated with this 1 Hour Service Campaign, their associated companies, agents, contractors and sponsors and any of its personnel involved in this Free Service Campaign, shall be liable whatsoever for any loss or damage incurred or suffered (including but not limited to direct or indirect or consequential loss), death or personal injury suffered or sustained arising from participation in this 1 Hour Service Campaign.

3. LG reserves the right to amend, cancel, terminate or alter this 1 Hour Service Campaign immediately and without notice in the event that the 1 Hour Service Campaign is held to be or becomes unlawful. In such event all participants hereby waive any rights which they may have against LG and acknowledge that they will have no recourse or claim of any nature whatsoever against LG.

4. To the extent permitted by the Consumer Protection Act and any other applicable law: LG may in their sole discretion amend these terms and conditions at any time, without notice, and such amendments shall be deemed to have taken effect from the date of publication of the revised terms and conditions on the LG’s website www.lg.com/za. The onus rests on the Participant to constantly check the website for updates to the terms and conditions.

5. The 1 Hour Service Campaign is governed by these terms and conditions.