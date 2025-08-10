LG Electronics S.A. (Pty) Ltd Online Birthday Promotion - Terms & Conditions

Promotion

The “promotion” is the LG Electronics Online Birthday promotion being run by the promoter during the promotion period.

Promoter

The “promoter” is LG Electronics S.A. (Pty) Ltd with principal place of business at Growthpoint Business Park, 10A &10B, Tonetti Street, Halfway House, Midrand, 1685.

Promotion Period

The promotion commences at 12:00am (GMT +2) on 05 August 2025 and closes at 11:59pm (GMT +2) on 31 August 2025 (“promotion period”).

To the extent permitted by law and subject to any approval required from a regulatory authority, the promotion period may be reduced or extended at the promoter’s reasonable discretion.

Who can participate?

To enter the promotion, participants must:

a) have a delivery address for their order within South Africa;

b) be 18 years or older. Participants under the age of 18 must obtain prior permission from a parent or legal guardian who is 18 years or older to participate;

c) be registered as a LG member on the promoter’s online brand store prior to making a purchase during the promotion period;

d) have opted-in to receive marketing communications when registering as a LG member;

e) enter and comply with these Terms and Conditions.

Prize Details

All LG Member customers who make a purchase during the promotion period will receive an additional 5% coupon for a future purchase. Details regarding the 5% coupon will be sent via email to the address associated with the LG Member account. The 5% coupon will be valid for one (1) year from the date of your qualifying purchase.

In addition to the 5% coupon, other prizes will be available during the promotion period. Specific details regarding these prizes, including eligibility and redemption, are provided below.

Prize Pool Prize Quantity Order Price Bracket Giveaway Frequency Grand Prize Styler (S3MFC) (Value: R31,999.00) 1 unit Greater than R3,000.00 1x at end of promotion period Tier 1 TV (75NANO80A6A) (Value: R23,999.00) 4 units Greater than R30,000.00 1x per week Tier 2 Heat Pump Dryer (RH90V9PV8N) (Value: R17,999.00) 4 units R15,000.00 – R29,999.00 1x per week Tier 3 Microwave (MS3032JAS) (Value: R2,999.00) 4 units R5,000.00 – R14,999.00 1x per week Tier 4 Xboom Speaker (XG2TBK) (Value: R1,199.00) 20 units R2,000.00 – R4,999.00 5x per week

Maximum number of entries

There is no limit to the number of entries a participant may submit. Winners will be selected based on valid order numbers, as defined by the qualifying participant conditions.

LG Product Prize Draw Details

The LG Product Prize draw will take place at 12:00pm (GMT+2) as per the below specified dates at the promoter’s principal place of business.

Draw Entries Close Draw Date Publication Date Prize Draw Week 1 10 August 2025 11 August 2025 11 August 2025 Prize Draw Week 2 17 August 2025 18 August 2025 18 August 2025 Prize Draw Week 3 24 August 2025 25 August 2025 25 August 2025 Prize Draw Week 4 31 August 2025 1 September 2025 1 September 2025

Should a winner not be selected for any tier in a given draw week, the corresponding prize will automatically roll over and be added to the prize pool for the subsequent draw week.

Notification of winners

Participants will be notified of the details of the LG Product Prize via the email address associated with their LG member account on the publication dates above.

The winner’s name and first initial will be published on the official LG South Africa website (https://www.lg.com/za/) for a minimum duration of 30 days.

Delivery of LG Product Prizes

All prizes will be delivered to the address specified in the participant's original order placed on the promoter’s online bran store.

Prize deliveries will adhere to the below delivery lead times:

• Johannesburg and Pretoria: 5-7 working days

• Regional Areas: +7 working days

Returns Policy

Our standard returns policy, as detailed in our Terms and Conditions of Purchase, applies to all prizes issued to winners. For comprehensive information regarding prize returns, please refer to the complete policy available at: https://www.lg.com/za/terms-and-conditons-of-purchase/

Terms & Conditions of Use

Conditions of entry

Information about the promotion, Coupon Prize, LG Product Prizes and how to enter, including the matters in ‘Details’ above, forms part of these Terms and Conditions (“Terms”). Participation in this promotion is deemed acceptance of these Terms. Only entries that comply with these Terms will be valid.

Who is not eligible to participate?

Employees, directors and/or officers (and their immediate family members and members of their households) of the promoter or of its subsidiaries or related companies, prize drawers and retailers or any agencies associated with the promotion are ineligible to participate in the promotion.

Immediate family means any of the following: spouse, ex-spouse, de-facto spouse, child or step-child (whether natural or by adoption), parent, step-parent, grandparent, step-grandparent, uncle, aunt, niece, nephew, brother, sister, step-brother, step-sister or first cousin.

Corporate Partners and Education Hub members are not eligible to participate in this promotion.

Prizes

Details of the Coupon Prize and LG Product Prizes (each a “Prize” and together, the “Prizes”) are set out in the ‘Prize Details’ above. If any Prize becomes unavailable for any reason beyond the promoter's control, the promoter may substitute a Prize with an item of equal or greater value, subject to any written directions from a regulatory authority.

Prize values are correct as at the date of first publication of these Terms. The promoter accepts no responsibility for any variation in the value of the Prizes or the LG Product Prize Pool from that stated in these Terms after the date of first publication of these Terms.

Entry

Entries must be received by the promoter during the promotion period. Entries received after the promotion period will not be accepted.

The promoter accepts no responsibility for inaccurate or incomplete information provided by or on behalf of a participant to the promoter in connection with this promotion. Participants are responsible for notifying the promoter of any changes to contact or mailing details that are provided to the promoter.

All entries are deemed to be received at the time of receipt by the promoter (and not the time of transmission by the participant). Records of the promoter and its agencies are final and conclusive as to the time of receipt.

Prize draws

Winners may be asked to provide contact details including a mailing address when notified of their win.

Subject to any unclaimed prize draw, if for any reason a winner does not redeem the LG Product Prize or a part of the LG Product Prize by the LG Product Prize Claim Date described in ‘Prize Details’ then the LG Product Prize or that part of the LG Product Prize will be forfeited. The Product Prize is not redeemable for cash.

Verification and invalid entries

Entries that do not comply with these Terms are invalid and may not be accepted. If a participant does not provide the promoter with all the information requested on the entry form, the entry will be invalid.

The promoter is not responsible for receipt of incomplete, damaged, incomprehensible, indecipherable or illegible entries. All such entries may be deemed invalid. For the avoidance of doubt, printing and other quality control errors outside the promoter’s control will not invalidate an otherwise valid prize claim. Entries that include other errors or omissions may be accepted at the promoter’s discretion.

Entries may be subject to verification by the promoter. Participants must, within a reasonable period specified by the promoter, produce to the promoter (or its nominated agent) any documents or evidence that the promoter may reasonably require (including photo identification or other documentation) to verify the participant 's identity, age, residential address and email address, purchase receipt or tax invoice (if applicable), compliance with these Terms, eligibility to enter and any other information provided to the promoter in the course of participating in the promotion.

Prizes will only be awarded to winners (or their parent/guardian) following any validation and verification that the promoter reasonably requires. If documentation requested by the promoter is not received by the promoter (or its nominated agent) or an entry has not been verified to the promoter's reasonable satisfaction within the time requested, that participant 's entry will be invalid. The promoter’s decision is final.

The promoter may disqualify, and not award a Prize to, any participant who:

a) has breached these Terms;

b) provides false information or fails to provide information in accordance with these Terms;

c) has submitted an entry which is not in accordance with these Terms;

d) the promoter reasonably believes:

i. is not the original participant;

ii. has forged, manipulated, interfered or tampered with, or appeared to benefit from forging, manipulating, interfering or tampering with, the promotion;

iii. has engaged in conduct that is fraudulent, unlawful, misleading or deceptive, or other conduct that interferes with the fair and proper conduct of the promotion; or

e) does anything in the course of participating in this promotion that may adversely affect the name or reputation of the promoter or any of its related entities or of the agencies or companies associated with this promotion.

Failure by the promoter to enforce any of its rights at any stage does not constitute a waiver of those rights.

The use of any automated entry software or any other mechanical or electronic means that allows a participant to automatically enter repeatedly is prohibited and will render all entries submitted from that source and by those participants invalid.

Content

Participants agree that they are responsible for the content of any entry submitted to the promoter, including but not limited to any written materials, photographs and videos (including sound recordings in those videos) (“Content”). The promoter shall not be liable in any way for such Content to the full extent permitted by law. Participants warrant and agree that:

a) the Content is their own original work and is not copied in whole or in part;

b) the Content does not contain any material which the participant does not have permission to use;

c) they own or are authorised to use all intellectual property rights in the Content in the manner contemplated by these Terms;

d) if applicable, they have obtained the prior consent from any person who has jointly created or has any other rights in the Content prior to the Content being submitted to the uses contemplated by these Terms;

e) they will not submit any Content to the promoter that is unlawful or fraudulent, infringes the intellectual property rights of any third party or amounts to a breach of confidence, privacy, publicity or any other right, is defamatory, obscene, derogatory, pornographic, sexually explicit, indecent, inappropriate, violent, abusive, harassing, threatening, offensive to any person, objectionable with respect to race, religion, origin or gender or otherwise not reasonably suitable for publication. Participants must ensure that any person depicted in the video or photograph is decently dressed and presented;

f) they have express consent from any person identifiable from or whose image or likeness is included in the Content (or if any person’s image or likeness included in the Content is under the age of 18, from that person’s parent or legal guardian) to their inclusion in the Content and submission of the Content to the promoter in accordance with these Terms;

g) the Content does not contain confidential information or personal information of a third party who has not consented to the submission of the Content in this promotion;

h) the Content does not contain viruses and will not cause injury or harm to any person or entity; and

i) they will comply with all applicable laws and regulations, including without limitation, those governing copyright, content, defamation, privacy, publicity and the access or use of others' computer or communication systems.

Without limiting any other terms, the participant indemnifies the promoter against all costs and claims by third parties arising from a breach of this warranty and the promoter reserves the right, in its absolute discretion, to reject entries for any breach of this clause.

Participants grant the promoter and its affiliates, agents, representatives and third party promotional partners a sole, royalty-free, perpetual, irrevocable, transferable, worldwide license, with the right to grant sublicenses, to use, edit, reproduce and exploit any intellectual property in the Content or otherwise associated with the participant’s participation in this promotion by all means whatsoever (including, without limitation, reproduction in print and electronic format) for any purpose. Participants also consent to the use by the promoter and its affiliates, agents, representatives and third-party promotional partners of any intellectual property associated with the participant’s participation in this promotion, including the Content, even if the use may otherwise be an infringement of any moral rights. If requested by the promoter, the participant agrees to sign any further documentation required by the promoter to give effect to these Terms.

Participants agree:

a) to the Content and any part of it being made publicly available, including on the website of the promoter and its related companies and social media platforms; and

b) that all Content is subject to the approval of the promoter. The promoter reserves the right to reject Content prior to publication on its website and social media platforms and may remove (and may request the removal of) Content from its website or any social media platform at any time in its absolute discretion.

Participants (or if the participant is under 18, their parent or guardian) consent to the promoter using the participant’s name, likeness, image and/or voice (including photograph, film or recording of the same) in any media for an unlimited period without remuneration for publicity, commercial and promotional purposes for the purpose of the conduct of this promotion and for the purpose of promoting the promoter (and its related companies or affiliates), and any products manufactured, distributed and/or supplied by the promoter or its related companies or affiliates.

Entries will not be returned to any participant.

Notice and Delivery of Prize

Prizes will be sent by the most suitable method of delivery for the prize. The promoter will notify the winner how they will receive their prize.

Prizes will be delivered to South African addresses only. The promoter is not liable in respect of any delivery that is dispatched before any change of delivery address is notified to the promoter.

The promoter is not responsible for any delays in delivery outside its control.

Limitation of Liability

Nothing in these Terms of Purchase excludes or limits our liability for: (i) death or personal injury caused by our negligence; (ii) fraud or fraudulent misrepresentation; and (iii) any matter in respect of which it would be unlawful for us to exclude or restrict our liability.

If we fail to comply with these Terms of Purchase, we are responsible for loss or damage you suffer that is a foreseeable result of our breach of these Terms of Purchase or our negligence, but we are not responsible for any loss or damage that is not foreseeable. Loss or damage is foreseeable if it is an obvious consequence of our breach or if it was contemplated by you and us at the time we entered into these Terms of Purchase.

We only supply the Content for domestic and private use. You agree not to use the Content for any commercial or business purposes and we have no liability to you for any loss of profit, loss of business, business interruption, or loss of business opportunity.

We are not liable for any loss or damage suffered by you as a result of: (i) your breach of these Terms of Purchase; or (ii) if you are resident in South Africa, in case of force majeure.

Governing Law and Jurisdiction

The Terms of Purchase are governed by and shall be construed in accordance with the laws of South Africa and each party irrevocably submits to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of South Africa in respect of any dispute arising out of Terms of Purchase and/or any Contract made on the Online Store.

Data protection and Privacy

When the participant places an Order through the promoter’s online brand store, you provide us with personal data about you. We will use your personal data to manage your Order, deliver the Products ordered and for other limited purposes. The collection and processing of personal data will be carried out in compliance with our Privacy Policy published on the Online Store and available at the following link: https://www.lg.com/ za/privacy.

Changes to Terms of Purchase

We may from time to time amend these Terms of Purchase, to the extent permitted under applicable laws and regulations. Such amendment and the reason thereof will be notified to you prior to such amendment going into effect. Further, any material change that may be disadvantageous to you will be notified to you in advance. If any change to these terms is found invalid, void, or for any reason unenforceable, that change is severable and does not affect the validity and enforceability of any remaining changes or conditions. YOUR CONTINUED PARTICIPATION AFTER WE CHANGE THESE TERMS OF PURCHASE AND, IN THE CASE OF MATERIAL CHANGES, YOUR ACCEPTANCE OF THE AMENDED TERMS OF PURCHASE CONSTITUTES YOUR ACCEPTANCE OF THE CHANGES. IF YOU DO NOT AGREE TO ANY CHANGES, YOU MUST CANCEL YOUR SUBSCRIPTIONS.

Mediation

In the event a dispute arises out of or relates to this terms and conditions of purchase, or the breach thereof, and if the dispute cannot be settled with negotiation by the parties, the parties hereby agree first to attempt in good faith to settle the dispute by mediation administered by mediation organization before resorting to litigation or some other dispute resolution procedures.

Contacting LGE

Should you have any issues or questions regarding the Online Store or your purchase, please visit Contact Us or Report a Problem on the Online Store.

Contact: https://www.lg.com/za/support

Working hours as follows:

Monday-Friday: 8.00am to 5.00pm

Saturday, Sunday/Public Holiday (PH): Closed