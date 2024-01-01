We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Electronics 1 Hour and 1 Day Service Campaign Terms and Conditions
Validity dates: 9th to 30th September 2024 (inclusive) between 8am and 4pm daily.
By participating in the LG 1 Hour and 1 Day Service Campaign, you, the Participant, are deemed to have read, understood and accepted these terms and conditions.
1. Only LG Microwaves will eligible for the 1 Hour Service Campaign.
2. Only TV, Monitor and Home Audio (“unit”) will be eligible for the 1 Day Service Campaign.
3. Participants must be over the age of 18 (eighteen) and must be in possession of a valid South African identity document or permanent residence permit or temporary residence permit valid for a period exceeding 3 (three) months for the Republic of South Africa.
4. All officially imported units for the South African market will be accepted.
5. This is a carry in service only. Units are to be brought in by the end user (owner). Units brought by Repair Companies will not be accepted. Deliveries by Dealer and / or Retailers on behalf of Participants will not be accepted.
6. The 1 Hour Service Campaign will include the general service of Microwaves and replacement of parts and labour.
7. The 1 Day Service Campaign will include the general service of TV’s, Monitor and Home Audio and replacement of parts and labour.
8. The unit will be required to be booked in with the Participating Service Centre from the 9th to 30th September 2024 (inclusive) between 8am and 4pm.
9. There will be a three (3) month warranty on the repair (labour and parts), for the originally reported fault.
10. Units must be collected by the Participant within 14 (fourteen) working days of notification of collection, failing which, the item will be sold to defray expenses for storage.
11. Units are to be collected from the Service Centre where the unit was dropped off.
12. 1 Day Repair Calculation
Morning Receipt Repair by 1pm next day
Afternoon Receipt to repair by 4pm next day
Participating Service Centres
The following Service Centres will be the drop off zone in order to qualify for the 1 Hour and 1 Day Service Campaign:
· Midrand: 10 A and B Tonetti Street, Growthpoint Business Park, Halfway House, 0800545454
· Durban : IRS Tronics, Unit 9B Kyalami Industrial Park, 26 Kyalami Road, Westmead, Pinetown, 031 700 6305
· Cape Town: Unit 23, The Cornerstone, London Circle, Brackengate Business Park, Brackenfell, 7560, 021 200 9900
· Edenvale: Xecutronix CC, Unit 4 Big Sky Factories, Edenvale, Johannesburg, 1609, 011 5240764.
Additional Exclusions:
1. Units will not be repaired or replaced in the following instances:
a. Units that have had their serial number removed or tampered with,
b. Units that have been di-assembled and tampered with or parts are missing from the units,
c. Units that have physical damage, misuse, replacement of damaged cosmetic parts, paint peeling or unit rusting,
d. Cockroach or ant infestation or any damage due to rodents.
e. Where parts are obsolete /or discontinued.
f. All cross border /or imported units that were not manufactured or sold in the LG Electronics South Africa region or not sold by the local subsidiary. ONLY LG Electronics South Africa registered serial numbers will be accepted for the 1 Hour and 1 Day service.
General:
1. If your unit cannot be repaired within the specific time frame, a 3 month warranty extension or a 30% discount for out of warranty units (parts only, excluding modules) will be offered.
2. LG shall utilize all reasonable precautions to ensure that all Participants’ personal information is kept safe and secure during the 1 Hour and 1 Day Service Campaign and shall dispose of such information thereafter.
3. Neither LG nor any other person or party associated with this 1 Hour and 1 Day Service Campaign, their associated companies, agents, contractors and sponsors and any of its personnel involved in this Service Campaign, shall be liable whatsoever for any loss or damage incurred or suffered (including but not limited to direct or indirect or consequential loss), death or personal injury suffered or sustained arising from participation in this 1 Hour and 1 Day Service Campaign.
4. LG reserves the right to amend, cancel, terminate or alter the 1 Hour and 1 Day Service Campaign immediately and without notice in the event that the 1 Hour and 1 Day Service Campaign is held to be or becomes unlawful. In such event all participants hereby waive any rights which they may have against LG and acknowledge that they will have no recourse or claim of any nature whatsoever against LG.
5. To the extent permitted by the Consumer Protection Act and any other applicable law:
LG may in their sole discretion amend these terms and conditions at any time, without notice, and such amendments shall be deemed to have taken effect from the date of publication of the revised terms and conditions on the LG’s website www.lg.com/za. The onus rests on the Participant to constantly check the website for updates to the terms and conditions.
6. The 1 Hour and 1 Day Service Campaign is governed by these terms and conditions.
7. Any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with the 1 Hour and 1 Day Service Campaign shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the Republic of South Africa.
8. If part or all of any clause of these Terms and Conditions is illegal, invalid or unenforceable:
a. It will be read down to the extent necessary to ensure that it is not illegal, invalid or unenforceable, but if that is not possible;
b. It will be severed from these Terms and Conditions and the remaining provisions of these Terms and Conditions will continue to have full force and effect.