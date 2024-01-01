LG Electronics 1 Hour and 1 Day Service Campaign Terms and Conditions

Validity dates: 9th to 30th September 2024 (inclusive) between 8am and 4pm daily.

By participating in the LG 1 Hour and 1 Day Service Campaign, you, the Participant, are deemed to have read, understood and accepted these terms and conditions.

1. Only LG Microwaves will eligible for the 1 Hour Service Campaign.

2. Only TV, Monitor and Home Audio (“unit”) will be eligible for the 1 Day Service Campaign.

3. Participants must be over the age of 18 (eighteen) and must be in possession of a valid South African identity document or permanent residence permit or temporary residence permit valid for a period exceeding 3 (three) months for the Republic of South Africa.

4. All officially imported units for the South African market will be accepted.

5. This is a carry in service only. Units are to be brought in by the end user (owner). Units brought by Repair Companies will not be accepted. Deliveries by Dealer and / or Retailers on behalf of Participants will not be accepted.

6. The 1 Hour Service Campaign will include the general service of Microwaves and replacement of parts and labour.

7. The 1 Day Service Campaign will include the general service of TV’s, Monitor and Home Audio and replacement of parts and labour.

8. The unit will be required to be booked in with the Participating Service Centre from the 9th to 30th September 2024 (inclusive) between 8am and 4pm.

9. There will be a three (3) month warranty on the repair (labour and parts), for the originally reported fault.

10. Units must be collected by the Participant within 14 (fourteen) working days of notification of collection, failing which, the item will be sold to defray expenses for storage.

11. Units are to be collected from the Service Centre where the unit was dropped off.

12. 1 Day Repair Calculation

Morning Receipt Repair by 1pm next day

Afternoon Receipt to repair by 4pm next day