LG Electronics S.A. (Pty) Ltd OMO Campaign - Terms & Conditions

Introduction:

The following information outlines the Terms and Conditions of entry into the Omo (“Campaign”) run by LG Electronics S.A. (Pty) Ltd (“the Promoter”). The Terms and Conditions of the Campaign are hosted on the Promoter’s website (https://www.lg.com/za) and are subject to South African law. Entry into the Campaign constitutes acceptance of these Terms and Conditions.

Campaign T’s & C’s:

1. This Campaign is organised by the Promoter and is open to all persons of 18 years or older and residents of South Africa, except the employees and their immediate families of Promoter, Promoters’ advertising and promotion agencies, merchandisers, suppliers and associated companies.

2. The Campaign rules may be amended by the Promoter at any time during the Campaign. The Promoter reserves the right to alter, amend or cancel this Campaign in its entirety and/or its value. In the event of an amendment, alteration and/or cancellation, the Promoter will not compensate any individual for any reason whatsoever. The rules and/or any amendments thereto will be interpreted by the Promoter only.

3. Campaign Period and Specified Products: The duration of the Campaign is from 1 September 2025 to 30 September 2025. Only entries during that period will be captured. Specified Products are:

Top loader with model numbers: T19H3SDHT2, T21H7EHHSTP and T24H9EFHSTP

Front Loader with model number: F0P2CYV2E, F2Y1HYP6J, F2Y1VYP6J, F4V5RYP2T and F4Y9LWP2ZB

Washer / dryer combo with model number: F2V5FRPYJ, F2Y9FCP2ZB, F4V5RGP2T and F4Y9LCP2ZB

4. Redemption of Offer:

All Participating Retailers Excluding Takealot

4.1. Consumers who purchase the Specified Products will be eligible to receive an OMO bundle. In order to redeem the OMO bundle associated with the Specified Product the consumer must follow the below process:

4.1.1 The consumer must scan the QR code or WhatsApp the keyword “LG” to 066 367 3004 to register and if all entry requirements are met, the consumer will gain access to the offer.

4.1.2 The consumer will be required to enter the below information during registration:

• Name & Surname

• Cell phone Number

• Email Address

• Preferred retailer that they will redeem the offer from. Retailer options which will be available for selection are participating Shoprite, Checkers stores and One Cart.co.za

• The consumer will select the Specified Product purchased through a drop down menu

• The consumer will be required to upload proof of purchase in the form of an invoice or till slip clearly indicating the purchase of a Specified Product.

4.1.3 Post submission of the above information, the whatsapp bot will communicate confirmation that the entry has been submitted and that the consumer’s entry will be reviewed and either validated or rejected within 72 business hours, as well as giving the consumer the support email address – support@berelo.com and SMS line should they need assistance prior to that.

4.1.4 After successfully verifying the entry, the consumer will receive a coupon via SMS to redeem at their preferred retailer. The SMS copy will also include a support line SMS number should the consumer have any challenges redeeming the coupon in store.

4.1.5 In the event that the entry is not successful, an SMS communicating that the entry was not successful will be sent to the consumer and an email address for assistance to resubmit.

4.2 Purchases from Takealot:

4.2.1. The participant must select the corresponding OMO bundle offer for the Specified Product on the Takealot website. The washing machine will be delivered with the OMO promotional bundle.

4.3 No claims for the offer in respect of the Specified Product will be accepted or processed after the Campaign Period.

4.4 Errors and omissions may be accepted at the Promoter’s sole discretion. Failure by the Promoter to enforce any of its rights at any stage does not constitute a waiver of those rights.

4.5 Sales representatives employed at Participating Retailers may not claim the Offer on behalf of a purchasing customer. Consumers must redeem the Offer on their own behalf

5. The offer cannot be exchanged for an alternate prize or for its cash value for any reason whatsoever.

6. No purchases outside the Campaign Period will be considered.

7. No responsibility is accepted for coupon claims lost, damaged or delayed as a result of any network, computer hardware or software failure of any kind. Proof of transmission, posting or sending will not be accepted as proof of receipt.

8. The Promoter reserves the right to disqualify claims which it considers, in its sole discretion, to not comply with the Terms and Conditions or any customer who it reasonably believes has interfered with the fair running of this Campaign.

9. In the event of a dispute, the decision of the Promoter is final, and binding and no correspondence will be entered into.

10. The Promoter shall have the right, where necessary, to undertake all such action as is reasonable to protect itself against fraudulent or invalid claims including, without limitation, to require further verification as to the identity, age, and other relevant details of a customer.

11. The Promoter may use personal information, supplied voluntarily by the customer, for marketing purposes for their other products and campaigns/promotions.

12. The Promoter will not share any consumer personal information with any third party except where such disclosure is necessary to enable the Promoter to provide, deliver or in any other way give effect to these rules and/or the offer where such disclosure is required by law or where consent to Promoter sharing your personal information is obtained from consumer(s) in advance.

13. Consumers can choose to opt-out of receiving communication from the Promoter, at any time, by responding to the Promoter on the communication received.

14. The Promoter may make media announcements / publications of the names / photographs of customer/s, save for where any customer/s expressly elect to decline this.

15. Promoter reserves the right to carry out audits in respect of any customer/s to verify their eligibility and that of entry.

16. In the event that a consumer(s), for whatsoever reason, is unable to receive the coupon, utilise the coupon for whatsoever reason the consumer will forfeit the coupon. There will be no compensation, in any form, (including, but not limited to monetary compensation, irrespective of the reason(s) for inability of the winner to receive the coupon).

17. All consumer’s indemnify Promoter, its directors, officers, employees, representatives, agents, and its associated companies (and their directors, officers, employees, representatives and agents) against any / all claims for any loss or damages, whether direct, indirect, consequential or otherwise, arising from any cause whatsoever from their participation in any way howsoever in this Campaign.

18. All ownership and risk shall pass to the consumer on receipt of the voucher.