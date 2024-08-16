MOTHER’S DAY PROMOTION – COMPETITION TERMS AND CONDITIONS

The following Terms and Conditions govern entry into the Mother’s Day Promotion (“the Competition”) conducted by LG Electronics S.A. (Pty) Ltd (“the Promoter”). These Terms and Conditions are binding on all participants and are subject to the laws of the Republic of South Africa.

These Terms and Conditions are binding upon all persons who enter or participate in the Competition.

CAMPAIGN T’S & C’S:

1. PROMOTER

LG ELECTRONICS S.A. (PTY) LTD, registration number 1944/018267/07, a company duly registered and existing under the laws of the Republic of South Africa, having its principal place of business at Midpoint Office Park, Unit 10A and 10B, Tonetti Street, Halfway House, Midrand, South Africa (e-mail: Dylan.Greenstone@lge.com)

(the “Promoter”).

2. ELIGIBILITY

2.1. This Competition is open to natural persons who:

2.1.1. are 18 years or older;

2.1.2. are legal residents of the Republic of South Africa;

2.1.3. possess a valid South African identity document or passport;

2.1.4. are registered members of LG’s Membership programme (“LG Members”) at the time of entry; and

2.1.5. comply with these Terms and Conditions.

Participants who are not registered LG Members may register prior to or at the time of entry via LG’s official online platforms.

2.2. The following individuals may not enter the Competition, even if they otherwise meet the above criteria:

2.2.1. directors, members, partners, employees or agents of the Promoter;

2.2.2. the Promoter’s associated companies, advertising or promotional agencies, consultants, or suppliers;

2.2.3. any person who directly or indirectly controls the Promoter;

2.2.4. the immediate family members of any of the above, including spouses, life partners, parents, children, siblings, and adopted family members.

2.3. By entering this Competition, participants confirm that they meet all eligibility requirements and understand that the Promoter reserves the right to verify eligibility at any time.

2.4. The Promoter reserves the right to require Participants to furnish satisfactory evidence of compliance with these eligibility requirements at any time.

3. COMPETITION PERIOD

3.1. The Competition will run from 30 April 2026 to 10 May 2026, both dates inclusive (“Competition Period”).

3.2. No entries received outside the Competition Period will be considered.

3.3. The Promoter shall be entitled, in its sole discretion, to amend the Competition Period upon reasonable notice where practicable.

4. HOW TO ENTER

4.1. To enter the Competition, a participant must, during the Competition Period:

4.1.1. be a registered LG Member. Participants who are not yet LG Members may register free of charge prior to or at the time of entry; and

4.1.2. make a qualifying purchase via LG’s Online Brand Shop (OBS) with a minimum basket value exceeding R5,000 (Five Thousand Rand).

4.2. Each qualifying purchase made during the Competition Period constitutes one (1) entry into the Competition.

4.3. No entry fee is payable, and no additional steps are required beyond making a qualifying purchase.

4.4. The Promoter reserves the right to request proof of purchase for verification purposes.

5. PRIZES

5.1. A total of four (4) prizes will be awarded.

5.2. Each prize consists of:

one (1) Life Day Spa voucher to the value of R1,500 (One Thousand Five Hundred Rand), VAT inclusive, which includes one (1) complimentary treatment being either a Floatation Pool or Rasul Chamber experience, valued at R500, applied at the time of booking.

5.3. Prize Conditions:

5.3.1. Complimentary treatments are valid for one (1) person only;

5.3.2. Winners may elect to bring an additional person, provided that the total value of treatments does not exceed the R1,500 voucher value;

5.3.3. Should the total value exceed R1,500, the winner may top up the difference at their own cost;

5.3.4. Any unused voucher balance will remain valid on the winner’s Life Day Spa account for 12 (twelve) months from the date of voucher activation; and

5.3.5. Prizes are not transferable, not exchangeable, and not redeemable for cash.

5.4. Participating Life Day Spa Branches:

Vouchers may only be redeemed at the following South African branches, all of which offer both the Rasul Chamber and Floatation Pool treatments:

5.4.1. Life Day Spa Fourways

5.4.2. Life Day Spa West Rand

5.4.3. Life Day Spa Waterfall

5.4.4. Life Day Spa Rosebank

5.4.5. Life Day Spa Aspen Hills

5.4.6. Life Day Spa Pretoria

5.4.7. Life Day Spa Century City

5.4.8. Life Day Spa Waterfront

5.4.9. Octavias by Life Day Spa

Life Day Spa Sandton and all Namibia-based branches are expressly excluded from this Promotion.

6. WINNER SELECTION & DRAW

6.1. Winners will be selected by means of a random draw conducted after the close of the Competition Period.

6.2. Winners will be notified using the contact details associated with their qualifying purchase.

6.3. If a winner does not respond within 72 (seventy‑two) hours of notification, the Promoter reserves the right to select an alternative winner.

6.4. The Promoter may require winners to provide proof of identity and/or proof of purchase before awarding the prize.

7. WINNER NOTIFICATION & VERIFICATION

7.1. Winners will be contacted by the Promoter via the email address associated with their LG Member account.

7.2. Winners must respond to the Promoter’s notification within 72 hours of being contacted. If a Winner fails to respond within this period, the Promoter reserves the right to award the prize to an alternate participant.

7.3. In order to receive their prize, Winners shall be required to provide the Promoter with a valid form of proof of identity.

7.4. Should a Winner fail to provide sufficient evidence of identity, eligibility, or compliance with these Terms and Conditions, the Promoter may, at its sole discretion, disqualify the Winner and award the prize to an alternate eligible participant.

7.5. The Promoter may require Winners to complete an acknowledgment of receipt, verification form, or similar documentation prior to awarding any prize.

7.6. Prizes will only be delivered or made available to confirmed Winners after all verification steps are successfully completed.

8. DISQUALIFICATION

8.1. The Promoter reserves the right to disqualify any participant who:

8.1.1. breaches these Terms and Conditions;

8.1.2. submits an entry that does not comply with the requirements of Section 4;

8.1.3. engages in any fraudulent, dishonest, or misleading conduct;

8.1.4. attempts to interfere with the fair running of the Competition;

8.1.5. uses automated means, false identities, or third‑party accounts to enter; or

8.1.6. is found to be ineligible under Section 2.

8.2. If a participant or Winner fails to provide sufficient proof of identity, eligibility, or compliance when requested, the Promoter may, at its sole discretion,

disqualify that participant or Winner.

8.3. Where a participant is disqualified, the Promoter may select an alternative Winner or invalidate the entry, without any obligation to notify the disqualified participant.

8.4. Any attempt to manipulate, tamper with, or otherwise undermine the entry process or draw mechanism may result in immediate disqualification

and may be referred for further action where appropriate.

8.5. The Promoter’s decision regarding disqualification is final and binding, and no correspondence will be entered into.

9. USE OF PERSONAL INFORMATION

9.1. By entering this Competition, participants acknowledge and agree that the Promoter will process certain personal information required for administering the Competition, including the

participant’s full name, email address, and LG Member account information.

9.2. Personal information will be processed in accordance with the Protection of Personal Information Act 4 of 2013 (POPIA) and LG’s applicable privacy notices.

9.3. The Promoter shall be entitled to use participants’ personal information for the following purposes:

9.3.1. verifying eligibility and identity;

9.3.2. conducting the prize draw;

9.3.3. contacting and announcing Winners;

9.3.4. delivering or arranging collection of prizes; and/or

9.3.5. complying with legal and regulatory obligations.

9.4. Winners may be required to provide a valid form of proof of identity for verification purposes. Failure to provide sufficient proof of identity may result in disqualification,

in accordance with Section 8.

9.5. With the participant’s consent, the Promoter shall be entitled to use personal information for future marketing communications, including promotional offers, newsletters, and updates

on LG products or services. Participants may opt out at any time.

9.6. Personal information will not be shared with third parties except where necessary for purposes directly related to administering the Competition, or where required by law.

9.7. All personal information collected for the Competition will be retained only for as long as necessary to fulfil the purposes described above or as required by applicable law.

10. PUBLICATION OF WINNERS

10.1. Winners will be announced on the Promoter’s official Social Media platforms following the completion of the Competition draw.

10.2. By entering this Competition, participants acknowledge that, should they be selected as Winners, their name may be published on the Promoter’s Social Media platforms for the purpose

of confirming and publicising the Competition results.

10.3. Winners may decline public disclosure of their identity by notifying the Promoter in writing. Such refusal will not affect the awarding of the prize.

10.4. The Promoter will not publish any additional personal information beyond what is reasonably necessary for announcing the Competition results and in accordance with POPIA.

11. LIABILITY

11.1. The Promoter will not be liable for any technical failures affecting participation in the Competition, including but not limited to system errors, network issues, or platform interruptions,

nor will it accept responsibility for any lost, delayed, corrupted, or incomplete entries.

11.2. The Promoter does not accept any responsibility for any damage, loss, liability, injury, or disappointment incurred or suffered by any participant or Winner in connection with their

participation in the Competition or their acceptance and/or use of any prize.

11.3. Participants acknowledge that they enter the Competition and accept prizes at their own risk, and to the maximum extent permitted by law, they indemnify and hold the Promoter

harmless against any claims arising from their participation.

11.4. The Promoter is not responsible for any failure by a third‑party service provider (such as delivery partners, courier companies, digital platforms, or technical providers) to fulfil any

obligations relating to the Competition.

11.5. Nothing in these Terms and Conditions excludes or limits any rights or remedies that participants may have under the Consumer Protection

Act 68 of 2008 (CPA) or any other applicable law.

12. AMENDMENTS, SUSPENSION, CANCELLATION & FORCE MAJEURE

12.1. The Promoter reserves the right to amend, suspend, or cancel the Competition, or any aspect thereof, at any time if it is reasonably necessary to do so.

12.2. In the event of such amendment, suspension, or cancellation, participants agree to waive any rights they may have in relation to the Competition and acknowledge

that no claim of any nature shall lie against the Promoter.

12.3. The Promoter may amend these Terms and Conditions at any time and will post any such amendments on the Promoter’s website where practicable.

12.4. The Promoter shall not be liable for any failure to comply with its obligations (or any delay in performing such obligations) arising from or attributable to

events beyond its reasonable control, including but not limited to:

12.4.1. pandemics or disease outbreaks;

12.4.2. weather conditions;

12.4.3. fire, flood, or natural disasters;

12.4.4. strike, lockout, or industrial disputes;

12.4.5. war, riots, civil commotion, or unrest;

12.4.6. legislative or regulatory changes; or

12.4.7. failure of any external service provider.

12.5. Where any amendment or cancellation materially affects the Competition, the Promoter will take reasonable steps to communicate such changes to participants, when practicable.

13. GOVERNING LAW

13.1. These Terms and Conditions are governed by the laws of the Republic of South Africa, regardless of where participants reside or where entries are submitted.

13.2. Any disputes arising from or in connection with this Competition shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the South African courts.