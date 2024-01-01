We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Dual Inverter ARTCOOL 9,000 BTU Heat & Cool Split Air Conditioner with Wi-Fi control and Ionizer
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Cooling Capacity
2,7 kW, 9,212 Btu/h
-
Heating Capacity
2,93 kW, 9,997 Btu/h
-
Compressor Type
Twin Rotary
-
Refrigerant
R410A
-
EER
3,70 W/W, 12,64 (Btu/h)/W
-
COP
3,80 W/W, 12,97 (Btu/h)/W
-
Type
Wallmounted
-
Colour
Black
-
Wifi
Yes
INDOOR
-
Fan Type
Cross Flow Fan
-
Motor Output
30W
-
Sound Pressure Level
Cooling, Max: - /H: 42/M: 36/L: 28/SL: 21 dB(A)
Heating, Max: - /H: 42/M: 36/L: 28 dB(A)
-
Air Flow Rate
Cooling, Max: 12.5/H: 9.3/M: 7.2/L: 2.7 m³/min
Heating, Max: 13/H: 10/M: 7/L: 5.5 m³/min
OUTDOOR
-
Fan Type
Propeller Fan
-
Motor Type
AC
-
Sound Pressure Level
Cooling, Rated 51 dB(A)
Heating, Rated 53 dB(A)
-
Air Flow Rate
Max 27,0 m³/min
-
Piping
Ø 6.35, Ø 9.52
-
Drain Hose Size
O.D 21.5 mm, I.D 16.0 mm
POWER
-
Cooling
729W
-
Heating
771W
-
Cooling Running Current
3,50 A
-
Heating Running Current
3,60 A
-
Power Supply
1Ø, 220 ~ 240V, 50 Hz
-
Available Voltage Range
187 ~ 276V
-
Power Factor
94%
-
Circuit Breaker
15 A
DIMENSIONS
-
Indoor Dimensions
837 × 308 × 192 mm
-
Indoor Weight
9,9kg
-
Outdoor Dimensions
717 × 483 × 230 mm
-
Outdoor Weight
26,4 kg
BETWEEN INDOOR & OUTDOOR
-
Piping length
Min: 3.6m/Standard: 7.5m/Max: 15m
-
Max Elevation Difference
7m
-
Piping Connection Heat Insulation
Both liquid and gas pipes
