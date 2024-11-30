Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
[Wifi] 12k BTU Premium ArtCool Inverter

A13RJH.SJ2

A13RJH.SJ2

CARBON TRUST (UK)

The carbon footprint of this product has been measured and certified by the CarbonTrust

10years

Dual Inverter

TUVR

Stylish ARTCOOL Design

The LG Artcool air conditioner is designed to be harmonized with the interior of your home with minimal and basic style. The mirror glass on the front of the product reflects the surrounding environment to emphasize the interior and the integrity, and it delivers timeless beauty through the solidity of the glass material.

*The actual product image may differ from the image shown above.

Inverter Compressor With 10 Year Warranty

LG's Inverter Compressor solves improper, ineffective and noise problems, resulting in an air conditioner that cools faster, lasts longer, and runs quieter. With the 10year warranty on the compressor, users can enjoy the benefits of LG air conditioner for a longer period of time.

10 Year Warranty

Verification obtained from TUV Rheinland for 10-year product life cycle.

TUV Rheinland

TUV Rheinland, Long Term Accelerated-reliability Test & High Marginal Test.

Energy Saving & Fast Cooling

Inverter Compressor constantly adjusts a compressor's speed to maintain desired temperature levels. Moreover, Inverter Compressor with power saving operation range frequency saves more energy than conventional compressor. Thanks to the Inverter Compressor, air is expelled farther and faster.

Ionizer

Over 3 million lons sterilize not only the air going through the air conditioner, but also harmful substances and odours surrounding the unit. Ionizer has been proven to sterilize over 99% of adhering bacteria within 60 minutes.
(Sterilize Escherichia coli over 99.9% in 30 min and Staphylococcus aureus over 99.6% in 60 min)

*The test was performed by INTERTEK ETL SEMKO Korea Ltd. (Test report No.: IF 13-RE00573).
*Test chamber size: 50m3 volume.
*Test result may differ from results in actual room conditions.


Access your air conditioner at anytime and from anywhere with a Wi-Fi equipped device and LG's exclusive home appliances control app.

Smart Diagnosis

Smart Diagnosis allows users to conveniently check setup, installation, troubleshooting and other information directly from a smartphone.

Low Noise

LG air conditioners operate at low sound levels, thanks to LG's unique skew fan and Inverter Compressor which eliminate unnecessary noise and allow for smooth operation.

High Voltage Safe

LG PCB (Power Circuit Board) was upgraded to increase its ability to withstand voltage variations, thus ensuring safety against high-voltage or power surges while ultimately strengthening the air-conditioner's overall durability.

Quick and Easy Installation

LG air conditioners are designed for easier and more efficient installation, regardless of the surroundings and the number of persons involved in the installation process. By reducing the manpower and time required for installation, it is now possible to install more air conditioners at more homes in a shorter period of time.

Jet Cool

The optimized design of the air outlet provides more powerful airflow, which cools the room quickly.

Auto Cleaning

The comprehensive auto cleaning function prevents the forming of bacteria and mold on the heat exchanger and thus provides a more pleasant and comfortable environment for the user.

Micro Dust Filter

The Micro Dust Filter captures and eliminates harmful micro-particles, including bacteria and dust, in order to deliver fresh, clean air.

Vertical 6 Steps Louver

Users can choose the vane direction among 6 preset positions to meet the exact wind blow direction you desire.

4 Way Swing

LG air conditioners deliver cool air to every corner of your room. The 4 way swing function blows the air quickly and efficiently in many directions.

Jet Dry

Jet Dry technology places priority in dehumidification for areas with high humidity levels to keep your room dry and fresh.

Gold Fin™

The Gold Fin™ ensures that the surface is more resistant to corrosion and enhances the durability of heat exchanger for a much longer period.

Comfort Sleep

Comfort Sleep mode ensures the utmost comfort sleep environment by automatically adjusting 3 different functions(Indirect airflow/7hr off time set/Soft wind & sleep time logic),with one click.

DUAL Protection Filter

The DUAL Protection Filter captures dust size over 10㎛.

Key Specs

  • Product Type

    Wallmounted

  • Cooling Capacity Max(W)

    3520

  • Heating Capacity Max(W)

    3520

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Cooling Capacity Max(W)

    3520

  • Heating Capacity Max(W)

    3520

  • Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    837 x 308 x 192

  • Indoor Unit Weight(kg)

    9.9

  • Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    717 x 483 x 230

  • Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)

    26.4

  • Product Type

    Wallmounted

  • Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)

    220 ~ 240, 50

  • Refrigerant Type

    R410A

  • Sound Power(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

    - / 42 / 36 / 28 / 21

  • Sound Power(Heating) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

    - / 42 / 36 / 31 / -

DESIGN

  • Color(Body)

    Black

CONVENIENCE

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

