[Wifi] 24k BTU Premium ArtCool Inverter
CARBON TRUST (UK)
The carbon footprint of this product has been measured and certified by the CarbonTrust
*The actual product image may differ from the image shown above.
*The test was performed by INTERTEK ETL SEMKO Korea Ltd. (Test report No.: IF13-RE00573).
*Test chmber size: 52m3 volume.
*Test results may differ from results in actual room conditions.
Jet Cool
Gold Fin™
DUAL Protection Filter
The DUAL Protection Filter captures dust size over 10㎛.
Key Specs
-
Product Type
Wallmounted
-
Cooling Capacity Max(W)
6450
-
Heating Capacity Max(W)
6450
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
CONVENIENCE
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
DESIGN
-
Color(Body)
Black
GENERAL
-
Cooling Capacity Max(W)
6450
-
Heating Capacity Max(W)
6450
-
Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
998 x 345 x 212
-
Indoor Unit Weight(kg)
14,3
-
Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
870 x 655 x 320
-
Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)
42,7
-
Product Type
Wallmounted
-
Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)
220 ~ 240, 50
-
Refrigerant Type
R410A
-
Sound Power(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))
56 / 48 / 43 / 38 / 32
-
Sound Power(Heating) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))
57 / 48 / 43 / 31 / -
-
