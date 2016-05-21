We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
60% Energy saving with 9Hz
All Spec
COOLING CAPACITY
-
kW
0.9~3.50~4.04
-
Btu/hr
3,070~11,900~13,800
HEATING CAPACITY
-
kW
0.89~4.00~5.10
-
Btu/hr
3,070~13,700~17,400
EER
-
W/W
4.00
-
Btu/h.W
13.6
COP
-
W/W
4.2
POWER INPUT
-
Cooling(W)
875
-
Heating(W)
960
RUNNING CURRENT
-
Cooling(A)
4.1
-
Heating(A)
4.4
POWER SUPPLY
-
ø,V,Hz
1/220~240/50
POWER FACTOR
-
%
96
AIR FLOW RATE
-
Indoor,Max - ㎥/min(CFM)
12.0(423)
-
Outdoor,Max - ㎥/min(CFM)
33(1,165)
MOISTURE REMOVAL
-
l/h.
1.3
SOUND LEVEL
-
Indoor,H/M/L/Sleep(dB(A)±3)
39 / 33 / 25 / 19
-
Outdoor,Max(dB(A)±3)
45
REFRIGERANT & CHARGE (AT 7.5 M)
-
g(oz)
R410A, 1,000 (35.3)
ADDITIONAL REFRIGERANT CHARGE
-
g/m(oz/ft)
20(0.22)
PIPING CONNECTIONS
-
Liquid Side - mm(in)
6.35(1/4)
-
Gas Side - mm(in)
9.52(3/8)
-
Drain Hose(O.D/I.D) - mm(in)
21.5/16.0(0.85/0.63)
DIMENSION
-
Indoor (W*H*D)(mm)
885*285*210
-
Indoor (W*H*D)(inch)
35.2*11.2*8.1
-
Outdoor (W*H*D)(mm)
770*545*288
-
Outdoor (W*H*D)(inch)
30.3*21.5*11.3
NET WEIGHT
-
Indoor - kg(lbs)
9(19.8)
-
Outdoor - kg(lbs)
34(75.0)
OPERATION RANGE
-
Cooling(Outdoor)(°C)
-10~48
-
Heating(Outdoor)(°C)
-15 ~ 24
MAX. PIPING LENGTH
-
m(ft)
20(65.6)
MAX. ELEVATION DIFFERENCE
-
m(ft)
7(23.0)
FILTER
-
Prefilter(washable/anti-fungus)
Yes
FUNCTIONS
-
Temperature Control
Thermistor
-
Auto Clean
Yes
-
CHAOS Wind(Auto Wind)
Yes
-
Steps, Fan/Cool/Heat
5/6/6
-
Airflow Direction Control(up& Down)
Auto
-
Airflow Direction Control(left & right)
Manual
-
Remote Controller Type
Wireless LCD
-
Setting Temperature Range - Cooling
18°C-30°C
-
Setting Temperature Range - Heating
16°C ~ 30°C
-
Auto Changeover (Micom Control)
Yes
-
Self Diagnosis
Yes
-
Timer
24h, On/Off
-
Sleep Operation
Yes
-
Restart Delay(minute)
3
-
Deice Control(Defrost)
Yes
-
Hot Start
Yes
-
Jet Cool
Yes
-
Low Ambient Operation
Yes
-
Min Hz
9
What people are saying
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.