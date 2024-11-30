We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
[Wifi] 12k BTU DualCool+ Inverter
CARBON TRUST (UK)
The carbon footprint of this product has been measured and certified by the CarbonTrust
Dual Inverter Compressor™
A compressor with wider rotational frequency saves more energy and has a higher speed cooling range
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Dual Protection Filter
The Dual Protection Filter captures dust size over 10㎛ and bacteria.
Comfort Sleep
Comfort Sleep mode ensures the utmost comfort sleep environment by automatically adjusting 3 different functions(Indirect airflow/7hr off time set/Soft wind & sleep time logic) ,with the simple click of one button.
Auto Cleaning
Fast Heating
4 Way Auto Swing adjusts airflow based on the surrounding environment, allowing for optimal distribution of warm air to living areas and enabling quick heating.
Key Specs
-
Cooling Capacity Max(W)
3870
-
Heating Capacity Max(W)
4040
-
Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)
1085/140
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Cooling Capacity Max(W)
3870
-
Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)
3520/880
-
Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)
1085/140
-
Heating Capacity Max(W)
4040
-
Heating Capacity Rated/Min(W)
3520/880
-
Heating Consumption Power Rated/Min(W)
975/140
-
Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
837 x 308 x 189
-
Indoor Unit Weight(kg)
8.6
-
Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
717 x 495 x 230
-
Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)
26.4
What people are saying
