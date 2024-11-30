Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
[Wifi] 12k BTU DualCool+ Inverter

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

[Wifi] 12k BTU DualCool+ Inverter

M13EJH.SJ0

[Wifi] 12k BTU DualCool+ Inverter

(0)

CARBON TRUST (UK)

The carbon footprint of this product has been measured and certified by the CarbonTrust

Dual Inverter Compressor™ With 10 Year Warranty

Dual Inverter Compressor™ With 10 Year Warranty

LG's Dual Inverter Compressor™ solves improper, ineffective and noisy problems, resulting in an air conditioner that cools faster, lasts longer, and runs quieter. With the 10year warranty on the compressor, users can enjoy the benefits of LG air conditioner for a longer period of time.

Dual Inverter Compressor™

A compressor with wider rotational frequency saves more energy and has a higher speed cooling range

Energy Saving

Inverter Compressor constantly adjusts a compressor's speed to maintain desired temperature levels. Moreover, Dual Inverter Compressor™ with power saving operation range frequency saves more energy than conventional compressor.

Fast Cooling

LG air conditioner begins cooling the air fast using its high speed cooling range with Dual Inverter Compressor™, so it expels air farther and cool spaces faster.

Simple And Slim Design With Hidden Display

Simple And Slim Design With Hidden Display

LG air conditioner‘s slim and modern design makes easy installation and convenient cleaning with EZ sliding filter. Moreover large hidden display is perfect for checking your energy display conveniently.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Low Noise

Low Noise

LG air conditioners operate at low sound levels, thanks to LG's unique skew fan and Dual Inverter Compressor™ which eliminate unnecessary noise and allow for smooth operation.

Control Your Energy Consumption

Control Your Energy Consumption

With LG Active Energy Control function button, you can adjust the energy consumption in three options (80%, 60%, 40%). With just a touch of a button, you can control cooling performance and reduce power consumption.

Quick And Easy Installation

LG air conditioners are designed for easier and more efficient installation, regardless of the surroundings and the number of persons involved in the installation process. By reducing the manpower and time required for installation, it is now possible to install more air conditioners at more homes in a shorter period of time.

Dual Protection Filter

The Dual Protection Filter captures dust size over 10㎛ and bacteria.

Comfort Sleep

Comfort Sleep mode ensures the utmost comfort sleep environment by automatically adjusting 3 different functions(Indirect airflow/7hr off time set/Soft wind & sleep time logic) ,with the simple click of one button.

Auto Cleaning

The comprehensive auto cleaning function prevents the forming of bacteria and mold on the heat exchanger and thus provides a more pleasant and comfortable environment for the user.

Gold Fin™

The Gold Fin™ ensures that the surface is more resistant to corrosion and enhances the durability of heat exchanger for a much longer period.

Fast Heating

4 Way Auto Swing adjusts airflow based on the surrounding environment, allowing for optimal distribution of warm air to living areas and enabling quick heating.

Print

Key Specs

  • Cooling Capacity Max(W)

    3870

  • Heating Capacity Max(W)

    4040

  • Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

    1085/140

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Cooling Capacity Max(W)

    3870

  • Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)

    3520/880

  • Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

    1085/140

  • Heating Capacity Max(W)

    4040

  • Heating Capacity Rated/Min(W)

    3520/880

  • Heating Consumption Power Rated/Min(W)

    975/140

  • Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    837 x 308 x 189

  • Indoor Unit Weight(kg)

    8.6

  • Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    717 x 495 x 230

  • Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)

    26.4

What people are saying

