Dual Fixed-Speed Split 9000 BTU Air Conditioner - T09SMH
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Product Type
Wall Mounted
-
Cooling Capacity Max(W)
N/A
-
Heating Capacity Max(W)
N/A
-
Energy Grade
B / A+
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
N/A
-
UV Nano
N/A
-
Ionizer
N/A
All Spec
BARCODE
-
Barcode
8806091732248
COOLING
-
4way
Up-Down
-
Airflow direction control (left & right)
N/A
-
Airflow direction control (up & down)
Yes
-
Comfort Air
N/A
-
Fan Speed
5 Steps
-
Power Cooling
Yes
AIR PURIFYING
-
Air Purifying Display
N/A
-
Ionizer
N/A
-
PM 1.0 Sensor
N/A
COMPLIANCE
-
Launching Month (YYYY-MM)
2022-10
-
Manufacturer (Importer)
LG Electronics
-
Product Model Name
S4-H09TZCAA.DXWASAF
-
Product Type & Model Name
S4-H09TZCAA.DXWASAF
CONVENIENCE
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Fan Mode
Yes
-
Filter Alarm
N/A
-
Forced Switch Operation
Yes
-
Human Body Detecting
N/A
-
Low Noise
Yes
-
On/Off Reservation(24Hr)
Yes
-
Remote Controller
Yes
-
Reservation
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
N/A
-
Smart Guide
N/A
-
Stabilizer Free Operation
N/A
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
N/A
-
Voice Control (3rd Part device)
N/A
-
Tropical Night Comport Sleep
N/A
ENERGY SAVING
-
Active Energy Control
N/A
-
Dry Contact
N/A
-
Energy Display
N/A
-
Energy Monitoring
N/A
-
Energy Saving(Cooling)
Yes
-
ICA(I control Ampere)
N/A
-
Energy Grade
B / A+
DESIGN
-
Color(Body)
White
FILTER
-
Allergy Filter
N/A
-
Antibacteria Micro Filter
N/A
-
Dust Filter
N/A
-
Fine Dust Filter
N/A
-
Micro Filter
N/A
-
Pre Filter
Yes
HEATING
-
Power Heating
Yes
HYGIENE
-
Auto Cleaning
Yes
-
UV Nano
N/A
OUTDOOR UNIT
-
Outdoor Unit Model Name
S4UH09TZCAA.DXWASAF
GENERAL
-
Cooling Capacity Max(W)
N/A
-
Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)
N/A
-
Est. Cooling Area (Sq. Ft.)
N/A
-
Est. Heating Area (Sq. Ft.)
N/A
-
Heating Capacity Max(W)
N/A
-
Heating Capacity Rated/Min(W)
N/A
-
Heating Consumption Power Rated/Min(W)
N/A
-
Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
777 x 250 x 201
-
Indoor Unit Weight(kg)
8.0
-
Indoor Unit Weight(lb.)
N/A
-
Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
712 x 459 x 276
-
Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)
24.0
-
Outdoor Unit Weight(lb.)
N/A
-
Product Type
Wall Mounted
-
Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)
220 ~ 240, 50
-
Refrigerant Type
R410A
-
Sound Power(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))
44 / 41 / 38 / 35 / 33
-
Sound Power(Heating) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))
44 / 41 / 38 / 35 / 33
DEHUMIDIFICATION
-
Dehumidification
Yes
-
Humidity Sensor
N/A
